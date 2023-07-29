Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 54th Birthday in a Comfy Caftan — Get the Look Starting at $25

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her birthday the only way one should.

The Shotgun Wedding star rang in 54 by dancing on tables, sipping on cocktails, and cruising on boats — and she wore the chicest outfits while doing so. In a recent Instagram post, Lopez showed snapshots of her recent celebrations and their respective outfits, which included a sparkly silver gown, a black string bikini, and the ultimate swimsuit cover-up your summer closet needs: a caftan.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Lopez is no stranger to breezy, stylish choices in the summer — she’s recently looked to flowing dresses, including a white tunic dress, a denim shirt dress, and a patterned maxi dress, to stay comfy and cool. And when it comes to swimsuit cover-ups, caftans are like the dress of the beach. They’re lightweight, they’re breathable, and they can be worn beyond the sand with some clever styling.

If you’re looking for an effortlessly chic swimsuit cover-up like Lopez’s, read on for caftans from Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos, and Anthropologie. Bonus: They start at just $25.

Caftan Swimsuit Cover-Ups Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Moss Rose Caftan Swimsuit Cover-Up

Amazon

If you love the patterned look of Lopez’s sheer caftan, then consider adding this half-sleeve cover-up to your summer closet. It’s made of 100 percent viscose fabric that’s lightweight, breathable, and sheer to show off your swimsuit underneath. It’s shown here with gorgeous big blue flowers, but you can get it in 31 other beautiful colors such as red, orange, and green.

Bsubseach Plaid Caftan Swimsuit Cover-Up

Amazon

You can also wear caftans off the beach, especially this chic caftan by Bsubseach. The maxi dress-like cover-up offers full coverage, and slits help it move beautifully as you walk. The 100 percent polyester fabric is breathable and sheer, there are two functional pockets in the front, and you can snag it in pretty colors like pink, white, and blue.

Bleu by Rod Beattie Pompom Cover-Up Caftan

Nordstrom

There’s something about pom poms on a cover-up that’s just so cute, and this gorgeous caftan is lined with dozens of them. Other stylish and flattering details include a cinched waist with a drawstring tie that can be adjusted for a comfier fit, and like the other styles shown here, its sheer appearance allows your swimsuit to show through. In addition to red, you can get it in other fun summer colors, including various shades of blues and pinks.

It’s never too late in the season to add a stylish swimsuit cover-up to your summer closet. To look as chic as Lopez at her birthday bash, shop more breezy caftans below.

Adreamly Pom Pom Trim Caftan

Amazon

Bsubseach Caftan Maxi Swimsuit Cover-Up, $27 ($8 Off)

Amazon

Bsubseach Caftan Swimsuit Cover-Up, $29 ($9 Off)

Amazon

Nordstrom V-Neck Caftan, $45 ($24 Off)

Amazon

Petite Plume Navy French Ticking Stripe Cotton Caftan

Nordstrom

Free People Groovy Baby Maxi Caftan

Zappos

Bel Kazan Poppy Caftan

Anthropologie

