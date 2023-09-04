Jennifer Lawrence’s Wide-Leg Trousers Are the Comfy Office Pants You've Been Looking For — Shop 7 Similar Styles

Loose-fitting pairs just like hers start at $30

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Published on September 4, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Jennifer Lawrence Billowing Trousers Tout
Photo:

People / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is known for pushing the fashion envelope with head-turning styles, both on the red carpet and in real life. But one of her latest outfits looked pulled together yet entirely comfortable — thanks to her crisp wide-leg pants.

The actress was recently spotted in New York City wearing a blue button-down blouse over a sleek black tank top, keeping her billowy bottoms as the focal point of the ensemble. Her look was completed with an olive green Loewe statement bag and classic black pumps, which would make for a foolproof office outfit. 

The loose-fitting navy bottoms made us do a double take, because they looked approachable as ever.

Jennifer Lawrence Billowing Trousers

People / Getty Images

We’ve noticed a handful of celebs, like Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, and Katie Holmes, wearing similar styles in recent months. There’s something so refreshing about seeing a star wear classic items we likely own, or want to own. If you’re suddenly inspired to rock wide-leg pants to work (or elsewhere), keep scrolling to find the perfect pair. 

Shop Wide-Leg Pants Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

Tronjori Wide-Leg Trousers

Amazon Tronjori High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants

Amazon

If you’re shopping on a budget, look no further than this crowd-pleasing pair of pants at Amazon. For less than $40, you can nab a wide-leg look that not only nails the trend, but also looks elevated and expensive. This option is available in 32 colors and patterns and comes in sizes XS to 2X, with the added bonus of short inseams in select sizes. 

With over 10,000 five-star ratings, this flattering pair racked up rave reviews. One satisfied shopper, who described the pants as the “perfect fit,” said that they are “lightweight and cool.” A second reviewer added that they're made out of “wonderful fabric” that’s “nearly wrinkle-free,” making for a “classy” travel pant.

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pants

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant

Madewell

This timeless pant from Madewell looks nearly identical to Lawrence’s pair, thanks to its drapey fit and subtle pleats. Made of a unique linen blend, the fabric feels buttery soft and is machine washable. As with most Madewell items, these pants are built to last for years, and they’re currently available in nine colors and four inseams for sizes 00 to 16. 

One reviewer called them “unicorn trousers” and described how well they held up after a long active day. Another happy shopper raved that the pants were “classically elegant,” explaining that Madewell’s inseam options saved them typical tailoring expenses. 

If you’re looking to invest in a cool pair of trousers, take a page from Jennifer Lawrence’s latest outfit and shop the similar styles below.

Spanx The Perfect Wide-Leg Pants

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg

Spanx

Hooever Casual Wide-Leg Trousers

Amazon Hooever Casual High Waisted Wide Leg Pants

Amazon

Anrabess Wide-Leg Trouser Pants

Amazon ANRABESS Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Halogen Elastic Waist Wide-Leg Trousers

Nordstrom Halogen Elastic Back Wide Leg Trousers

Nordstrom

J.Crew Sydney Wide-Leg Pants

J.Crew Sydney wide-leg pant in four-season stretch

J.Crew

