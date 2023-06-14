Jennifer Lawrence Is Easy and Breezy in a Crisp White Alaia Dress at the Spain Photocall for ‘No Hard Feelings’

The white dress is just another fashion win for Lawrence

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 05:08PM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain
Photo:

Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic

She's done it again!

Jennifer Lawrence wore a crisp white Alaia dress at the latest stop on her tour to promote the new movie No Hard Feelings.

Lawrence, 32, looked prepared for the summer during a photocall at the Hotel Four Seasons in Madrid. She paired the white dress with a black belt and black heels. The Oscar winner was careful to protect her eyes as she wore sunglasses to the event. 

No Hard Feelings director and co-writer Gene Stupnitsky joined Lawrence for the photocall. Her co-star, Andrew Barth Feldman, joined her to promote the new comedy.

The casual look was in contrast to the sheer black, floor-length Dior gown she wore to the movie’s U.K. premiere on Tuesday. During that event, she wore her hair up in a sleek ponytail and accessorized with gloves, jewels and dark makeup. 

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain
Jennifer Lawrence.

Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

No Hard Feelings stars Lawrence as Maddie Barker, a down-on-her-luck Uber driver who responds to a strange Craigslist posting. She accepts the offer from Percy’s (Feldman) parents to date the awkward teen in exchange for a new car. Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti play Percy’s parents. 

Lawrence took several years off from acting before returning in 2021 with Don’t Look Up. Last year, she starred in and produced the Oscar-nominated Causeway. Lawrence is also a producer on No Hard Feelings.

The Hunger Games star did not plan to make so many movies after returning to acting so soon, but the No Hard Feelings script by Stupnitsky and John Phillips enticed her to sign on.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain
Jennifer Lawrence.

Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic

“I definitely wasn’t ready to work, I wasn’t planning on working for a long time,” she told host George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America on Monday. “I had just had a baby and I definitely wasn't planning on working for a long time. But I read the script and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read.”

The raunchy comedy also includes a nude scene with Lawrence and Feldman, 21. "I took a deep breath and then I disrobed," Lawrence told PEOPLE of filming the scene.

Appearing nude on camera was "definitely a weird and uncomfortable thing to do for any human being on the planet Earth," Feldman added. “But it was so incredibly safe... Everyone was so kind, constantly checking in that we were okay.” 

Promoting the film has also given Lawrence a new opportunity to show her style, which includes some unconventional choices. When she walked the red carpet at Cannes in April, she wore flip-flops with a red Dior ballgown. Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight she had “no idea” wearing casual footwear was controversial at Cannes, adding that the shows she planned to wear were “too big.”

No Hard Feelings hits theaters on June 23.

Related Articles
Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar embrace a serene stroll through breathtaking Malibu
Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Step Out in Coordinating Colorful Looks Following the Birth of Their First Baby
Salma Hayek Reveals Her Genius Tip for Covering Her Gray Hairs
Salma Hayek Reveals Her Genius Tip for Covering Her Gray Hairs
Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Margot Robbie Wows in Velvet Corset for 'Asteroid City' Premiere Red Carpet
Ed Sheeran & Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth Jokes He Should Be the 'President' of Ed Sheeran Fan Club
Maya Hawke attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Maya Hawke Models Sparkly Retro-Style Cap at 'Asteroid City' N.Y.C. Premiere
*EXCLUSIVE* Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber have a girls' night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica
Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Dinner Together in Santa Monica
Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost exit the "Asteroid City" premiere afterparty in New York City
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Leave Afterparty of ‘Asteroid City’ Premiere Hand-In-Hand
Halle Berry Posts Stunning Photo of Her in Silver Dress on IG: 'Subtle Serve Tuesday' https://www.instagram.com/p/CtcSewUuljX/
Halle Berry Shares Mirror Selfie Wearing a Sexy High Slit Dress: 'Subtle Serve Tuesday'
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Says No One Told Her the ‘Barbie’ Sleepover Had a ‘Sexy’ Dress Code — and She Wore ‘Grandma’ PJs
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "No Hard Feelings" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2023 in London, England.
Jennifer Lawrence's Embellished Sheer Gown and Gloves Steal the Show at 'No Hard Feelings' Premiere
Zendaya has an embarrassing moment as she's rejected entry because of her dress code at an upscale restaurant in Rome.
Zendaya Seemingly Shuts Down Rumor That She Was Denied Restaurant Entry Over Dress Code Violation
Eva Longoria wears 3 suits in 1 day
She Means Business! Eva Longoria Wears 3 Pantsuits in 1 Day for ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Press in N.Y.C.
jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Says She'll 'Probably' Be a Helicopter Mom to Son Cy: 'I'll Have to Work on It'
Jennifer Lopez 'The Flash' film premiere
Jennifer Lopez Makes a Splash in Scuba-Inspired Gucci Dress on Red Carpet Date Night with Ben Affleck
Grimes "alien scars" tattoo
Grimes Reveals New White Ink 'Alien Scars' Tattoo on Her Collarbones
Eric McCormack & Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes Says Eric McCormack Sent Him the 'Funniest Text' After Tony Win: 'I Died Laughing' (Exclusive)