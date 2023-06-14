Jennifer Lawrence Is Easy and Breezy in a Crisp White Alaia Dress at the Spain Photocall for ‘No Hard Feelings’

She's done it again!

Jennifer Lawrence wore a crisp white Alaia dress at the latest stop on her tour to promote the new movie No Hard Feelings.

Lawrence, 32, looked prepared for the summer during a photocall at the Hotel Four Seasons in Madrid. She paired the white dress with a black belt and black heels. The Oscar winner was careful to protect her eyes as she wore sunglasses to the event.

No Hard Feelings director and co-writer Gene Stupnitsky joined Lawrence for the photocall. Her co-star, Andrew Barth Feldman, joined her to promote the new comedy.

The casual look was in contrast to the sheer black, floor-length Dior gown she wore to the movie’s U.K. premiere on Tuesday. During that event, she wore her hair up in a sleek ponytail and accessorized with gloves, jewels and dark makeup.

Jennifer Lawrence. Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic

No Hard Feelings stars Lawrence as Maddie Barker, a down-on-her-luck Uber driver who responds to a strange Craigslist posting. She accepts the offer from Percy’s (Feldman) parents to date the awkward teen in exchange for a new car. Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti play Percy’s parents.

Lawrence took several years off from acting before returning in 2021 with Don’t Look Up. Last year, she starred in and produced the Oscar-nominated Causeway. Lawrence is also a producer on No Hard Feelings.

The Hunger Games star did not plan to make so many movies after returning to acting so soon, but the No Hard Feelings script by Stupnitsky and John Phillips enticed her to sign on.

“I definitely wasn’t ready to work, I wasn’t planning on working for a long time,” she told host George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America on Monday. “I had just had a baby and I definitely wasn't planning on working for a long time. But I read the script and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read.”

The raunchy comedy also includes a nude scene with Lawrence and Feldman, 21. "I took a deep breath and then I disrobed," Lawrence told PEOPLE of filming the scene.

Appearing nude on camera was "definitely a weird and uncomfortable thing to do for any human being on the planet Earth," Feldman added. “But it was so incredibly safe... Everyone was so kind, constantly checking in that we were okay.”

Promoting the film has also given Lawrence a new opportunity to show her style, which includes some unconventional choices. When she walked the red carpet at Cannes in April, she wore flip-flops with a red Dior ballgown. Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight she had “no idea” wearing casual footwear was controversial at Cannes, adding that the shows she planned to wear were “too big.”

No Hard Feelings hits theaters on June 23.