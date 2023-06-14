Jennifer Lawrence Divides the Internet with Structured Loewe Dress at Madrid Premiere of 'No Hard Feelings'

The ‘Hunger Games’ actress continues to turn heads with her fashion choices

Updated on June 14, 2023 05:50PM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence at the Madrid opening of "No Hard Feelings". Photo:

GTres / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence is on a big summer fashion tour! 

The Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet at the Madrid premiere of her new summer comedy No Hard Feelings on Wednesday. She wowed fans with an eccentric and eclectic fashion choice. 

Lawrence rocked a highly structured beige gown by Loewe, which stood at a distance from her body. When she turned, Lawrence revealed an inner corset in the same shade of beige. More art than everyday, the jaw-dropping cotton velvet look proves Lawrence to be more than your standard actress: she’s a fashion maven. 

The architectural gown was paired with simple accompaniments, like shining green studs and a soft pink lip. The emphasis is clear: this is a fashion-forward showcase. 

However, despite the high art of Lawrence's look, the internet had varying feelings about the overall look of the dress, with some people on Twitter and Instagram chiming in to say that it wasn't their favorite thing she's ever worn and commenting on the dull color against her skin. Some also didn't like the way the structure fit her body. At the end of the day, though, you can't deny that Lawrence can rock just about anything with flair like no other.

Jennifer Lawrence at the Madrid opening of "No Hard Feelings".

GTres / SplashNews.com

Lawrence’s eye-catching look comes on the heels of the film’s U.K. premiere, where she similarly took on a great fashion challenge. With a sheer black bodice, her Dior gown brought Lawrence’s pinpoint sense of elegance back to the limelight. 

These two premiere looks also arrive after Lawrence took an industry-wide pause, citing overwork on projects lacking quality. After her splashy return in Causeway last year, Lawrence has officially re-entered the acting game. And, with this succession of daring red carpet looks, it seems she’s returning to fashion too. 

Lawrence also posed with her co-star Andrew Barth Feldman, a fresh face who stars as Lawrence’s college-bound subject of interest in the film.

Earlier in the afternoon, Lawrence stepped out in a decidedly more casual look, opting for a crisp white Alaia shirtdress for the Madrid photocall. She wore a wide leather belt over the dress, accentuating her waist, and paired the look with black heels. For some of the photos, she even wore a pair of black sunnies on her face — making the ultimate cool girl.

No Hard Feelings hits theaters on June 23.

