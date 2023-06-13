Jennifer Lawrence's Embellished Sheer Gown and Gloves Steal the Show at 'No Hard Feelings' Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence is back, baby!

On Tuesday, Lawrence, who has been laying low for a bit, attended the U.K. premiere of her new summer comedy No Hard Feelings, posing alongside her director and co-stars. Still, there’s one thing we couldn’t take our eyes off: her floor-length Dior gown.

The actress and mom strutted the carpet in a black gown that had a sheer bodice layered over a black bra insert. The whole dress was adorned with intricate floral embellishments. Lawrence paired the dress with a Dior leather belt and a dramatic set of gloves, giving her a feel of dark elegance.

Her look was complete with black heels, dark glam, crystal jewels and a sleek ponytail.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The sheer trend has been taking over the fashion world and Hollywood as a whole as of late — and Lawrence has now jumped on board — in a more demure mom-friendly way.

She joins the likes of Rihanna — who rocked a jet black sheer Alaïa gown to the Oscars — and Anne Hathaway — who wore head-to-toe sheer Valentino sheer at the Berlin International Film Festival. They're just two of Hollywood's leading ladies who rocked this trend — but plenty more have gone the bold route, even opting for going so sheer as to wear nothing underneath their looks. Florence Pugh has done is time and time again — unapologetically.

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the UK Premiere of "No Hard Feelings". Karwai Tang/WireImage

This red carpet appearance is another in a trail of major JLaw fashion moments, with the Silver Linings Playbook star forever emulating Hollywood glamour — whether you saw her plunging neckline at W Magazine’s Annual Best Performance Event, or her day-to-day quietly luxurious ensembles.

The Oscar winner also stood out as one of the fashion darlings of Cannes, walking the carpet in a regal red Dior ballgown. After she went down the carpet’s steps, Lawrence’s great secret was revealed: she was wearing flip-flops.

She later admitted, though, that she had "no idea" that her footwear choice was such a controversy. After her flip-flops made headlines as a seemingly political choice, she shut it all down, telling Entertainment Tonight that it was a simple misunderstanding: her heels were a size too big and she was afraid she'd fall.