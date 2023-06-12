Jennifer Lawrence Brings the Quiet Luxury Trend to Life with a Chic Gray Outfit in London

The actress and Oscar winner is currently promoting her new comedy 'No Hard Feelings'

Jennifer Lawrence seen out and about in Central London
Jennifer Lawrence. Photo:

Raw Image LTD/MEGA 

Jennifer Lawrence is cutting a fashionable figure on the streets of London. 

The actress, 32, stepped out in the British capital on Monday wearing a quiet luxury look consisting of a light gray oversized asymmetrical top with an open sleeve and matching wide-leg pants. 

She completed the ensemble with a pair of strappy black heels, a black clutch bag, black sunglasses and a red statement necklace. Her blonde locks were worn down and had been styled into loose waves. 

The Hunger Games star is currently promoting her upcoming comedy No Hard Feelings, her first movie since becoming a mom to her son Cy in 2022. 

She was pictured out and about in London ahead of an event for the film on Monday evening.

Jennifer Lawrence seen out and about in Central London
Jennifer Lawrence.

Raw Image LTD/MEGA 

Appearing on Good Morning America on Monday in a pre-recorded interview, Lawrence revealed that she hadn’t been planning on getting stuck back into acting as soon as she has, but the film’s script sucked her in. 

“I definitely wasn’t ready to work, I wasn’t planning on working for a long time,” she told host George Stephanopoulos. “I had just had a baby and I definitely wasn't planning on working for a long time. But I read the script and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read.”

In the movie, Lawrence stars as Maddie Barker, a woman on the brink of losing her childhood home who answers a wealthy couple’s ad to date their awkward son before he leaves for Princeton.

The Oscar winner, who also produced the film, went on to say that will be taking her time before signing up for her next project so she can be there for her baby boy.

“Once you start your family, that's the greatest thing in the world. I'm just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it,” she said. 

And asked if it’s likely that she will become a “helicopter mom,” Lawrence laughed, “Probably. And I'll have to work on it."

She shares her son with her husband Cooke Maroney. The couple were first linked in June 2018 and became engaged in February 2019. 

They tied the knot the following October. PEOPLE confirmed in September 2021 that they were expecting their first child together. 

