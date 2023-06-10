Jennifer Lawrence Says She's 'Totally' Open to Playing Her 'Hunger Games' Role Again: '100 Percent'

“If Katniss could ever come back into my life, 100 percent," the actress said of reprising her fan-favorite role

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 10, 2023 11:10AM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence is âTotallyâ Open to Playing Katniss Everdeen Again: â100 Percentâ
Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty, Murray Close

Jennifer Lawrence is more than willing to reignite the flames to play the “Girl on Fire” once again.

While promoting her upcoming comedy No Hard Feelings on Friday, the 32-year-old actress told Variety that she would be “totally” open to reprising her fan-favorite role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise.

“Oh, my God – totally!” Lawrence said when asked if she would ever want to pick up her character’s bow and arrow once more.

“If Katniss could ever come back into my life, 100 percent," she added.

The Hunger Games - Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen
Jennifer Lawrence stars as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. Photo credit: Murray Close / © Lionsgate

Lawrence starred as the heroine of the first four Hunger Games films, which are based on the young-adult dystopian book series of the same name by Suzanne Collins. The movies broke box-office records from 2012 through 2015, earning more than $3 billion worldwide.

Along with Lawrence, the series also featured stars including Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland, Stanley Tucci, Julianne Moore and more.

A Hunger Games prequel film — The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, based on Collins' 2020 book of the same name — is set for a theatrical release on Nov. 17, 2023.

Among the cast are Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman and Zegler's boyfriend, Josh Andrés Rivera, with whom she previously made her film debut last year in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story.

The film follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (played by Sutherland in the original series and in the new film by Blyth), who would eventually rise to become the tyrannical president of the dystopian nation of Panem, and the main villain of the Hunger Games series.

Jennifer Lawrence The Hunger Games
Murray Close/Color Force/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

While at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Lawrence told reporters what advice she would give to the cast of the prequel: "You guys are going to have the best time. Just have fun — don't worry about anything.”

In November, the Academy Award winner also joked that hearing news about the prequel made her “feel old as mold.”

“I remember being 21 and thinking, ‘My God, one day they'll redo and remake them. But I'll be so old by then! I'll be dead!’ ” she told The New York Times.

No Hard Feelings is in theaters June 23, while The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to premiere in theaters Nov. 17.

