Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Passionately Threw Up' After Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'

Jennifer Lawrence really felt the pain from Hot Ones even after the cameras stopped rolling.

During Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the No Hard Feelings star, 32, admitted to Andy Cohen that her Hot Ones episode left her feeling sick.

“I passionately threw up after — violently,” the Hunger Games actor confessed to Cohen, 55, who could commiserate with her because he has also been on Hot Ones.

In First We Feast's hit YouTube series, host Sean Evans interviews celebrities while they both eat 10 chicken wings that get progressively spicier.

Lawrence explained that they shot the web series downstairs at a Four Seasons hotel but she waited until she was in her hotel room to get sick.

"My stomach gave me like 8 minutes to get upstairs and then woah,” she told Cohen.

On her episode of the spicy show, which aired June 22, Lawrence told Evans that she was going into the experience “very humble” about her ability to handle heat. Things were going smoothly for the star for the first few wings but the fourth wing gave her some signs of trouble.

“I’m starting to kind of feel it in my eyes,” she told Evans. Things did not get easier during the other six wings.

After talking about her alleged garlic-y kisses with Liam Hemsworth while filming the Hunger Games movies, she took a bite of her seventh wing and then it was “milk time” for the star.

Jennifer Lawrence in June 2023. Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

“How are we feeling?” Evans checked with Lawrence.

“Not sick,” she replied. “Hurt.”

Moments later, she is crying, drooling and exclaiming, “I feel like I’m going to die!” But by the end of the video, Lawrence has dried most of her tears and is laughing with Evans. Just minutes before she got sick upstairs, the actor smiled at the camera and was applauded for completing the challenge.

Other celebs including Paul Rudd, Idris Elba and Margot Robbie have felt the heat in previous episodes of Hot Ones — but Lawrence has been more candid than most about her post-filming reaction to the spice.

Also on WWHL, Lawrence addressed fan speculation that Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" music video is about her and Cyrus's ex-husband Hemsworth.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth in 2015. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lawrence played "Plead the Fifth" and was asked about the rumors and fan theories tied to Cyrus's hit song — which Cyrus, 30, released on Hemsworth's 33rd birthday in January.

Cohen asked, "There was already a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus."

"Not true," said Lawrence.