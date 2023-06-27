Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Passionately Threw Up' After Eating Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'

The 'No Hard Feelings' star admitted to getting "violently" sick after filming her 'Hot Ones' episode

By
Published on June 27, 2023 03:37PM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence takes on Hot Ones
Photo:

First We Feast

Jennifer Lawrence really felt the pain from Hot Ones even after the cameras stopped rolling.

During Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the No Hard Feelings star, 32, admitted to Andy Cohen that her Hot Ones episode left her feeling sick. 

“I passionately threw up after — violently,” the Hunger Games actor confessed to Cohen, 55, who could commiserate with her because he has also been on Hot Ones.

In First We Feast's hit YouTube series, host Sean Evans interviews celebrities while they both eat 10 chicken wings that get progressively spicier.

Lawrence explained that they shot the web series downstairs at a Four Seasons hotel but she waited until she was in her hotel room to get sick.

"My stomach gave me like 8 minutes to get upstairs and then woah,” she told Cohen.

On her episode of the spicy show, which aired June 22, Lawrence told Evans that she was going into the experience “very humble” about her ability to handle heat. Things were going smoothly for the star for the first few wings but the fourth wing gave her some signs of trouble. 

“I’m starting to kind of feel it in my eyes,” she told Evans. Things did not get easier during the other six wings.

After talking about her alleged garlic-y kisses with Liam Hemsworth while filming the Hunger Games movies, she took a bite of her seventh wing and then it was “milk time” for the star.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of "Sin Malos Rollos"
Jennifer Lawrence in June 2023.

Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

“How are we feeling?” Evans checked with Lawrence.

“Not sick,” she replied. “Hurt.”

Moments later, she is crying, drooling and exclaiming, “I feel like I’m going to die!” But by the end of the video, Lawrence has dried most of her tears and is laughing with Evans. Just minutes before she got sick upstairs, the actor smiled at the camera and was applauded for completing the challenge.

Other celebs including Paul Rudd, Idris Elba and Margot Robbie have felt the heat in previous episodes of Hot Ones — but Lawrence has been more candid than most about her post-filming reaction to the spice.

Also on WWHL, Lawrence addressed fan speculation that Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" music video is about her and Cyrus's ex-husband Hemsworth.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth attend Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 31, 2015
Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth in 2015.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lawrence played "Plead the Fifth" and was asked about the rumors and fan theories tied to Cyrus's hit song — which Cyrus, 30, released on Hemsworth's 33rd birthday in January.

Cohen asked, "There was already a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus."

"Not true," said Lawrence.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence Shuts Down Rumor She Had Affair with Liam Hemsworth While He Was with Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Lawrence Denies Rumor She Had Affair with Liam Hemsworth When He Was with Miley Cyrus: 'Not True'
Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Auditioning for 'Twilight'
Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Auditioning for 'Twilight': 'They Turned Me Down Immediately'
Luke Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The Hemsworth Brothers: All About Luke, Chris and Liam
Jennifer Lawrence is âTotallyâ Open to Playing Katniss Everdeen Again: â100 Percentâ
Jennifer Lawrence Says She's 'Totally' Open to Playing Her 'Hunger Games' Role Again: '100 Percent'
Jennifer Lawrence, Cook Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence Says Husband Cooke Maroney Is the 'Greatest Father in the World' to Baby Son Cy
jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Says She'll 'Probably' Be a Helicopter Mom to Son Cy: 'I'll Have to Work on It'
Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack 'Just Jack & Will' Rewatch Podcast Launch
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes Reunite in N.Y.C., Plus Eva Longoria, America Ferrera and More
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring reveal and ceremony
Patrick Mahomes Gets His Championship Ring, Plus Solange Knowles, Jennifer Lawrence and More
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsMHCEvRz_F/?hl=en. Miley Cyrus Jaded music video. Miley Cyrus/Instagram
Miley Cyrus Goes Topless in 'Jaded' Video — See Why Fans Think She References Past Songs About Liam Hemsworth
Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Performs at the Tony Awards in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Brady at the French Open, Mariah Carey and More
Miley Cyrus Congratulates SZA For Claiming First Ever No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100: ‘Love You!’
Miley Cyrus Congratulates SZA on Scoring Her First-Ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Hit: 'Love You'
Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson The Hunger Games - Catching Fire - 2013 Director: Francis Lawrence Lionsgate USA Scene Still Hunger Games - L'embrasement
'The Hunger Games' Cast: Where Are They Now?
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
The Biggest Bombshells from the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Looks Back on Her Infamous VMAs Teddy Bear Costume: 'Made a Lot of People Angry'
YELLOWJACKETS, "Edible Complex"
'Yellowjackets' Cast Talks Going Cannibal, How They Nicknamed Food and Who 'Threw Up' (Exclusive)
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Raquel Leviss's 'VPR' Costar Calls Her 'Sick' for Acting Like a Friend to Ariana Madix During Tom Sandoval Affair