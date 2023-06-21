Jennifer Lawrence Supported by Her Parents at N.Y.C. Premiere of Raunchy Comedy 'No Hard Feelings'

Jennifer Lawrence's parents are her biggest fans!

On Tuesday, Lawrence, 32, attended the New York City premiere of her new comedy No Hard Feelings alongside her parents Karen and Gary Lawrence. The actress posed for photos in between her parents on the red carpet Tuesday, as she wore a long white gown with her long blonde hair placed to her right side.

Lawrence's father Gary wore a tan suit and blue dress shirt to the premiere, while her mother Karen wore a black dress and matching high heels.

Lawrence has opened up in the past about holding a "complicated" relationship with her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, where Karen, who ran a day camp, and Gary, a construction company owner, raised her.

Back in 2018, Lawrence said on 60 Minutes that she convinced her parents to let her drop out of school at age 14 to pursue acting.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

“It’s so hard to explain, it was just an overwhelming feeling of, ‘I get this. This is what I was meant to do.,' " she said at the time. “I dropped out of middle school. I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated,”



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Karen — who lived with Jennifer in Manhattan for a year while she auditioned for roles — recalled to Rolling Stone in 2012 that Jennifer's gamble proved difficult, at least initially.

"It might as well have been a different planet," she said at the time. "Our friends thought we were nuts. We thought we were nuts. But [Jennifer's] brothers told us, 'This is her baseball diamond. You've gotta let her play.' "



"We thought she'd go to New York, and they'd say, 'Don't let the door hit you on the way out,'" Karen added. "If it wasn't for her agent literally almost choking me, saying, 'You don't understand, I've never seen a 14-year-old like this,' we might not have made it."



Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

The Hunger Games star's new R-rated comedy features her as a down-on-her luck woman who takes up a pair of parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) on their online request to date their 19-year-old son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman).

"On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to 'date' their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college," reads an official synopsis for the movie. "To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing."



No Hard Feelings is in theaters June 23.

