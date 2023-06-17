Jennifer Lawrence’s Crisp Shirt Dress Is a Shorter, Breezier Version of the Style Oprah Just Wore

Here’s where to get the look starting at $25

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Lawrence Shirt Dress Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence just wore a shirt dress… but it’s not what you’d probably expect.  

Attending a photocall for her new movie No Hard Feelings, the 32-year-old actress posed on the carpet in a flouncy and bouncy Alaia shirt dress. While her dress wasn’t quite as casual as Tom Cruise in Risky Business or as resourceful as an I-just-stole-this-outfit-out-of-my-partner’s closet, like Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, it was both dressy and casual in an utterly swanky way. 

She kept her accessories minimal, since the button-up design and breezy fit-and-flare silhouette created the perfect amount of drama. For a cohesive look, Lawrence matched her open-toed heels to the black belt cinching in her waist and added a pair of big, bold sunglasses. 

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain

Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic (2)

J.Law can’t take credit for starting the shirt dress trend, since plenty of other celebrities have been wearing them lately. Oprah opted for an oversized pinstripe button-down (which was borderline a dress) earlier this month, and Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a $4,700 Valentino dress just a few days before J.Law wore hers. 

We could rattle off a handful of reasons why you should own one too, but it comes down to these main three: They’re stylish, flattering, and a sure-fire way to stick it to sweat-trapping styles.

Shirt Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence 

The Cazie Mini Dress from Showpo might not have a chunky black belt, but it does have a fitted waist, balloon sleeves, and shiny gold buttons. It’s also made from 100 percent cotton — hello, cool girl summer — and you could always add a belt of your own on top. And clearly, people are getting the shirt dress memo, because sizes are going quickly. 

Showpo CAZIE MINI DRESS - LONG SLEEVE GATHERED WAIST BUTTON DOWN SHIRT DRESS IN WHITE

Showpo

Buy It! Showpo Cazie Long Sleeve Gathered Waist Button-Down Shirt Dress in White, $69.95; showpo.com

For an option that still emphasizes the waist, just a little less than J.Law’s, we suggest grabbing the Everyday Dreams White Long Sleeve Button-Up Mini Dress from Lulus. It still has flattering details, like the sash belt and the tiered design at the bottom, but it lies looser on the body. It’s also more than 40 percent off right now. 

Lulu's Everyday Dreams White Long Sleeve Button-Up Mini Dress

Lulus 

Buy It! Lulus Everyday Dreams Long Sleeve Button-Up Mini Dress in White, $39 (orig. $69); lulus.com

Love J.Law’s look, but feel like it might be too short for you? The Amazon Essentials Short Seeve Button Font Belted Shirt Dress might be one to consider. The length falls below the knees, but there are slits on the side for some leg display, too. Plus, this one has short sleeves for more breathability. 

One shopper, who bought it in black, said it’s “perfect for hot weather, especially if you need to be a little more covered.” Another shopper explained that they were impressed with its versatility: “It is so basic, [and] it can be worn [in] so many ways.” You can wear it, “with [the] belt, without [the] belt, or even as a coat,” they added. 

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Short Sleeve Button Front Belted Shirt Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Button Front Belted Shirt Dress in White, $24.68–$39.40; amazon.com

Jennifer Lawrence has been on a fashion streak, and honestly, we’re not mad about it. If you’re dying to get your hands on a shirt dress, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling to shop more long-sleeve shirt dresses inspired by the star.

Nordstrom Steve Madden Pintuck Cotton Shirtdress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Pintuck Cotton Shirtdress in White, $29.95 (orig. $79); nordstromrack.com

Lulu's Lifestyle White Long Sleeve Shirt Dress

Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Lifestyle Long Sleeve Shirt Dress in White, $59; lulus.com

Cider Button Up Collar Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Cider

Buy It! Cider Button-Up Collar Long Sleeve Mini Dress in White, $32; shopcider.com

Zappos Free People Billie Mini

Zappos

Buy It! Free People Billie Mini Dress in Optic White, $103.60 (orig. $148); zappos.com

Revolve Hannah Poplin Dress

Revolve

Buy It! Free People Hannah Poplin Dress in Ecru, $108; revolve.com

Amazon MANAIXUAN Women's Shirt Dress V Neck Long Sleeve Loose Casual with Pockets Front Button

Amazon

Buy It! Manaixuan Shirt Dress with Pockets in White, $35.99; amazon.com

Banana Republic factory PINTUCK BIB MIDI SHIRTDRESS

Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic Factory Pintuck Bib Midi Shirt Dress in White, $94.97 (orig. $120); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Shark IZ483H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins
The Best Cordless Vacuum We Tested Is from Shark, and It's $130 Off at Amazon Right Now
Handheld Fan tout
This Handheld Fan That ‘Packs a Punch’ Will Keep You Cool While on the Go — and It’s as Little as $11 at Amazon
Alpine Corporation Bistro Set Tout
Shoppers Say This Outdoor Bistro Set ‘Brightens Up’ Their Patios — and It’s on Sale for 45% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Taylor Swift Sam Edelman Platform Heels Sale Tout
Taylor Swift's Platform Heels Are Available at Amazon — and You Can Get Them in Time to Wear to Her Eras Tour
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $44 Right Now
Neon Swimsuits Roundup Tout
Neon Swimwear Is Having a Moment — and You Can Get in on the Trend Starting at Just $17
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Priyanka Chopra in Maxi Dresses
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Wearing Maxi Dresses for Summer — Shop the Trend Starting at $20
Barbiecore Trend Roundup Tout
25 Ways to Wear the Barbiecore Trend This Summer
Amazon ANRABESS Women Swimsuit Crochet Cover Up Tout
Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by the Quality of Amazon's Hottest New Crochet Cover-Up, and It’s Only $35
Amazon RUNBOX Belt Bag Tout
This New Belt Bag Is Already a Hit with Amazon Shoppers, and It’s on Sale for as Little as $10
Aleader Running Sneakers Tout
These ‘Super Lightweight’ Slip-On Sneakers That Are ‘Perfect for Summer’ Are on Sale at Amazon
Spanx Sale Roundup Tout
Spanx’s Sale Section Is Packed with Summer-Ready Styles, Including Best-Selling Shorts and Lightweight Tops
Amazon linen set Tout
This ‘Airy’ Linen Set That Comes in 20 Colors Is Trending on Amazon
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Casual Summer Dresses Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Casual Summer Dresses at Amazon Right Now — Up to 58% Off
Jennifer Lawrence ECOMM
Jennifer Lawrence’s Hands-Free Bag Is a Hybrid of a Belt Bag and a Crossbody — and We Want One Now
Fashion One-Off: Blouse Tout
Shoppers Get ‘So Many Compliments’ on This Sleeveless Blouse from Amazon — and It’s on Sale
Grilling Accessories Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Grilling Accessories with Hundreds of Five-Star Ratings — Starting at $5
Jennifer Aniston in workout leggings via this video? https://www.instagram.com/p/CtJjM9MgQwe/
Jennifer Aniston Squatted and Kicked in Workout Pants That Look So Much Like a Pair from This Popular Brand
Cariuma Sneaker Launch Tout
This Celeb-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped an Eco-Friendly White Leather Sneaker for Summer