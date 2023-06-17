Jennifer Lawrence’s Crisp Shirt Dress Is a Shorter, Breezier Version of the Style Oprah Just Wore

Jennifer Lawrence just wore a shirt dress… but it’s not what you’d probably expect.

Attending a photocall for her new movie No Hard Feelings, the 32-year-old actress posed on the carpet in a flouncy and bouncy Alaia shirt dress. While her dress wasn’t quite as casual as Tom Cruise in Risky Business or as resourceful as an I-just-stole-this-outfit-out-of-my-partner’s closet, like Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, it was both dressy and casual in an utterly swanky way.

She kept her accessories minimal, since the button-up design and breezy fit-and-flare silhouette created the perfect amount of drama. For a cohesive look, Lawrence matched her open-toed heels to the black belt cinching in her waist and added a pair of big, bold sunglasses.

Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic (2)

J.Law can’t take credit for starting the shirt dress trend, since plenty of other celebrities have been wearing them lately. Oprah opted for an oversized pinstripe button-down (which was borderline a dress) earlier this month, and Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a $4,700 Valentino dress just a few days before J.Law wore hers.

We could rattle off a handful of reasons why you should own one too, but it comes down to these main three: They’re stylish, flattering, and a sure-fire way to stick it to sweat-trapping styles.

Shirt Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

The Cazie Mini Dress from Showpo might not have a chunky black belt, but it does have a fitted waist, balloon sleeves, and shiny gold buttons. It’s also made from 100 percent cotton — hello, cool girl summer — and you could always add a belt of your own on top. And clearly, people are getting the shirt dress memo, because sizes are going quickly.

Showpo

Buy It! Showpo Cazie Long Sleeve Gathered Waist Button-Down Shirt Dress in White, $69.95; showpo.com

For an option that still emphasizes the waist, just a little less than J.Law’s, we suggest grabbing the Everyday Dreams White Long Sleeve Button-Up Mini Dress from Lulus. It still has flattering details, like the sash belt and the tiered design at the bottom, but it lies looser on the body. It’s also more than 40 percent off right now.

Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Everyday Dreams Long Sleeve Button-Up Mini Dress in White, $39 (orig. $69); lulus.com

Love J.Law’s look, but feel like it might be too short for you? The Amazon Essentials Short Seeve Button Font Belted Shirt Dress might be one to consider. The length falls below the knees, but there are slits on the side for some leg display, too. Plus, this one has short sleeves for more breathability.

One shopper, who bought it in black, said it’s “perfect for hot weather, especially if you need to be a little more covered.” Another shopper explained that they were impressed with its versatility: “It is so basic, [and] it can be worn [in] so many ways.” You can wear it, “with [the] belt, without [the] belt, or even as a coat,” they added.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Button Front Belted Shirt Dress in White, $24.68–$39.40; amazon.com

Jennifer Lawrence has been on a fashion streak, and honestly, we’re not mad about it. If you’re dying to get your hands on a shirt dress, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling to shop more long-sleeve shirt dresses inspired by the star.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Pintuck Cotton Shirtdress in White, $29.95 (orig. $79); nordstromrack.com

Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Lifestyle Long Sleeve Shirt Dress in White, $59; lulus.com

Cider

Buy It! Cider Button-Up Collar Long Sleeve Mini Dress in White, $32; shopcider.com

Zappos

Buy It! Free People Billie Mini Dress in Optic White, $103.60 (orig. $148); zappos.com

Revolve

Buy It! Free People Hannah Poplin Dress in Ecru, $108; revolve.com

Amazon

Buy It! Manaixuan Shirt Dress with Pockets in White, $35.99; amazon.com

Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic Factory Pintuck Bib Midi Shirt Dress in White, $94.97 (orig. $120); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

