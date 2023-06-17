Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lawrence’s Crisp Shirt Dress Is a Shorter, Breezier Version of the Style Oprah Just Wore Here’s where to get the look starting at $25 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 17, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence just wore a shirt dress… but it’s not what you’d probably expect. Attending a photocall for her new movie No Hard Feelings, the 32-year-old actress posed on the carpet in a flouncy and bouncy Alaia shirt dress. While her dress wasn’t quite as casual as Tom Cruise in Risky Business or as resourceful as an I-just-stole-this-outfit-out-of-my-partner’s closet, like Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, it was both dressy and casual in an utterly swanky way. She kept her accessories minimal, since the button-up design and breezy fit-and-flare silhouette created the perfect amount of drama. For a cohesive look, Lawrence matched her open-toed heels to the black belt cinching in her waist and added a pair of big, bold sunglasses. Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic (2) J.Law can’t take credit for starting the shirt dress trend, since plenty of other celebrities have been wearing them lately. Oprah opted for an oversized pinstripe button-down (which was borderline a dress) earlier this month, and Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a $4,700 Valentino dress just a few days before J.Law wore hers. We could rattle off a handful of reasons why you should own one too, but it comes down to these main three: They’re stylish, flattering, and a sure-fire way to stick it to sweat-trapping styles. Shirt Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence Showpo Cazie Long Sleeve Gathered Waist Button-Down Shirt Dress, $69.95; showpo.com Lulus Everyday Dreams Long Sleeve Button-Up Mini Dress, $39 (orig. $69); lulus.com Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Button Front Belted Shirt Dress, $24.68–$39.40; amazon.com Steve Madden Pintuck Cotton Shirtdress, $29.95 (orig. $79); nordstromrack.com Lulus Lifestyle Long Sleeve Shirt Dress, $59; lulus.com Cider Button-Up Collar Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $32; shopcider.com Free People Billie Mini Dress, $103.60 (orig. $148); zappos.com Free People Hannah Poplin Dress, $108; revolve.com Manaixuan Shirt Dress with Pockets, $35.99; amazon.com Banana Republic Factory Pintuck Bib Midi Shirt Dress, $94.97 (orig. $120); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com Olivia Wilde and Sydney Sweeney Both Wore This Practical One-and-Done Outfit a Day Apart The Cazie Mini Dress from Showpo might not have a chunky black belt, but it does have a fitted waist, balloon sleeves, and shiny gold buttons. It’s also made from 100 percent cotton — hello, cool girl summer — and you could always add a belt of your own on top. And clearly, people are getting the shirt dress memo, because sizes are going quickly. Showpo Buy It! Showpo Cazie Long Sleeve Gathered Waist Button-Down Shirt Dress in White, $69.95; showpo.com For an option that still emphasizes the waist, just a little less than J.Law’s, we suggest grabbing the Everyday Dreams White Long Sleeve Button-Up Mini Dress from Lulus. It still has flattering details, like the sash belt and the tiered design at the bottom, but it lies looser on the body. It’s also more than 40 percent off right now. Lulus Buy It! Lulus Everyday Dreams Long Sleeve Button-Up Mini Dress in White, $39 (orig. $69); lulus.com Jennifer Lawrence’s Hands-Free Bag Is a Hybrid of a Belt Bag and a Crossbody — and We Want One Now Love J.Law’s look, but feel like it might be too short for you? The Amazon Essentials Short Seeve Button Font Belted Shirt Dress might be one to consider. The length falls below the knees, but there are slits on the side for some leg display, too. Plus, this one has short sleeves for more breathability. One shopper, who bought it in black, said it’s “perfect for hot weather, especially if you need to be a little more covered.” Another shopper explained that they were impressed with its versatility: “It is so basic, [and] it can be worn [in] so many ways.” You can wear it, “with [the] belt, without [the] belt, or even as a coat,” they added. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Button Front Belted Shirt Dress in White, $24.68–$39.40; amazon.com Jennifer Lawrence has been on a fashion streak, and honestly, we’re not mad about it. If you’re dying to get your hands on a shirt dress, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling to shop more long-sleeve shirt dresses inspired by the star. Nordstrom Buy It! Steve Madden Pintuck Cotton Shirtdress in White, $29.95 (orig. $79); nordstromrack.com Lulus Buy It! Lulus Lifestyle Long Sleeve Shirt Dress in White, $59; lulus.com Cider Buy It! Cider Button-Up Collar Long Sleeve Mini Dress in White, $32; shopcider.com Zappos Buy It! Free People Billie Mini Dress in Optic White, $103.60 (orig. $148); zappos.com Revolve Buy It! Free People Hannah Poplin Dress in Ecru, $108; revolve.com Amazon Buy It! Manaixuan Shirt Dress with Pockets in White, $35.99; amazon.com Banana Republic Buy It! Banana Republic Factory Pintuck Bib Midi Shirt Dress in White, $94.97 (orig. $120); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com 