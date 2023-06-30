Jennifer Lawrence Says Being Proposed to Was 'Terrifying' but 'Exciting': I Said ‘Thank You!’

"I ended up just going, 'What? What? What?' And then going, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you,' " she recalled of her reaction to Cooke Maroney's proposal

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 30, 2023 04:37PM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney
Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: JD Images/Shutterstock

The moment Jennifer Lawrence got engaged to her now-husband Cooke Maroney wasn't all rainbows and butterflies!

On the latest episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg's YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, the 32-year-old actress recalled what it was like to have Maroney propose to her.

"Terrifying, but very, very exciting," said Lawrence, who is promoting her new movie No Hard Feelings. "I didn't say what I wanted to. I imagined it a million times, and then I ended up just going, 'What? What? What?' And then going, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.' "

"Like a competition winner," said Dimoldenberg.

"Exactly," the actress responded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Lawrence and Maroney, an art-gallery director in New York City, have been romantically linked since June 2018. A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged in February 2019, and the two tied the knot in October of that year.

The couple held a wedding reception for their 150 guests, including Adele, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner, at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport, a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen were also in attendance.

"He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019 of saying yes to Maroney's proposal. "It was a very, very easy decision."

In an interview with The New York Times, Lawrence shared that she's "so happy" she didn't call off her wedding to Maroney. The actress went on to explain that she experienced commitment anxiety while away filming Causeway in New Orleans. However, when she returned to her and Maroney's home in New York City, that anxiety began to fade.

"I'm so happy I didn't freak out and cancel the wedding and run away," the Hunger Games star said.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney head to dinner in New York City.
Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence in New York City.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Following their nuptials, Lawrence and Maroney went on to welcome their first child together, a son named Cy, in February 2022.

In a recent cover story for Interview Magazine, the Oscar winner talked all things parenting in a fast-paced industry with Cameron Diaz.

“Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world,” Lawrence said of Maroney. “So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt.”

The Don't Look Up star further detailed the difficulties of raising a child while working in Hollywood. After giving birth to her son, she became more selective in choosing her projects. 

“There’s no squeezing when you have a baby,” Lawrence explained. “It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’ "

No Hard Feelings is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard Calls Her Return to the Spotlight 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial 'Unforgettable'
Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, John Cusack
Michael Douglas, John Cusack, More Pay Tribute to Alan Arkin After His Death: He 'Left an Indelible Mark'
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick Would've Thought Husband Kevin Bacon Was 'So Freaking Hot' in High School (Exclusive)
Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Denies Claims He Physically, Mentally Abused Romantic Partners Over Past Decade
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen leaving Don Angie after having a dinner with Millie's parents Kelly and Robert in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown Wears Animal Print on N.Y.C. Night Out with Jake Bongiovi — See the Photos!
Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Family Vacation Pics with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Family Vacation Photos from Italy with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre
Lana Condor and Fiancé Are 'Hoping to Get Married This Year' After Buying House Together (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner Calls Estranged Wife's Child Support Request 'Inflated,' Calls Out Plastic Surgery Expenses
Kevin Costner Claims Wife's Child Support Request Is 'Inflated,' Calls Out Her Plastic Surgery Bills
Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar go out for ice cream with family in Malibu.
Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Get Ice Cream in Malibu After Welcoming First Baby
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Margot Robbie Teases Possibility of 'Barbie' Sequels: 'It Could Go a Million Different Directions'
Idris Elba attends the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 at the Theatre Royal
Idris Elba Says He Was Interested in Portraying James Bond Until 'It Became About Race'
Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Red Carpet Premiere For Apple TV+'s "The Afterparty"
Tiffany Haddish Shares Update on Her Romantic Life: 'I'm Dating Me' (Exclusive)
Armie Hammer's "mystery blonde" isn't such a mystery ... it's his ex-girlfriend, Lisa Perejma
Armie Hammer Appears to Rekindle with Ex-Girlfriend After Finalizing Divorce with Elizabeth Chambers
Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good
Meagan Good's Friends Respecting Her 'Decisions' as She Gets 'More Serious' with Jonathan Majors (Exclusive Source)
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023
Tom Cruise Is Doing an 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Double Feature Too: 'Doesn't Get More Explosive'
Jennifer Lawrence in Mother!Credit: Paramount Pictures
Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Doesn't Fully Understand 'Mother!' Despite 'Sleeping with the Director'