The moment Jennifer Lawrence got engaged to her now-husband Cooke Maroney wasn't all rainbows and butterflies!

On the latest episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg's YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, the 32-year-old actress recalled what it was like to have Maroney propose to her.

"Terrifying, but very, very exciting," said Lawrence, who is promoting her new movie No Hard Feelings. "I didn't say what I wanted to. I imagined it a million times, and then I ended up just going, 'What? What? What?' And then going, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.' "



"Like a competition winner," said Dimoldenberg.



"Exactly," the actress responded.

Lawrence and Maroney, an art-gallery director in New York City, have been romantically linked since June 2018. A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged in February 2019, and the two tied the knot in October of that year.

The couple held a wedding reception for their 150 guests, including Adele, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner, at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport, a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen were also in attendance.

"He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019 of saying yes to Maroney's proposal. "It was a very, very easy decision."

In an interview with The New York Times, Lawrence shared that she's "so happy" she didn't call off her wedding to Maroney. The actress went on to explain that she experienced commitment anxiety while away filming Causeway in New Orleans. However, when she returned to her and Maroney's home in New York City, that anxiety began to fade.

"I'm so happy I didn't freak out and cancel the wedding and run away," the Hunger Games star said.



Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence in New York City. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Following their nuptials, Lawrence and Maroney went on to welcome their first child together, a son named Cy, in February 2022.

In a recent cover story for Interview Magazine, the Oscar winner talked all things parenting in a fast-paced industry with Cameron Diaz.

“Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world,” Lawrence said of Maroney. “So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt.”

The Don't Look Up star further detailed the difficulties of raising a child while working in Hollywood. After giving birth to her son, she became more selective in choosing her projects.

“There’s no squeezing when you have a baby,” Lawrence explained. “It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’ "

No Hard Feelings is in theaters now.