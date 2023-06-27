Jennifer Lawrence Reveals 'Ultimate Present' She Gave Robert De Niro After He Welcomed Baby No. 7

The 'No Hard Feelings' actress tells Andy Cohen about the present she gave her former costar after he welcomed his new baby

Jennifer Lawrence gave Silver Linings Playbook costar Robert De Niro the best gift after he welcomed his new baby.

While appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the No Hard Feelings actress, 32, was asked about her reaction to De Niro's baby news, and if she'd gotten him a gift.

"I did one better, I sent over a baby nurse," Lawrence shared. "I'm really happy for him."

"Did you lend him your baby nurse?" asked Cohen. "That's great. By the way, that's the ultimate present."

"Of course, a night's sleep?" Lawrence replied.

De Niro welcomed his seventh baby, daughter Gia Virginia, in April, his first with girlfriend Tiffany Chen The actor is also dad to six children from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, Lawrence is mom to son Cy, 16 months, with husband Cooke Maroney.

While promoting her new movie, the Hunger Games star talked with fellow actress Cameron Diaz, 50, and opened up about parenting with her husband.

“Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world,” Lawrence said of Maroney. “So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt.”

She also revealed that since welcoming her son, she's been more picky when choosing movies. “There’s no squeezing when you have a baby,” Lawrence explained. “It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’”

In an interview with Vogue for their last October issue, the star reflected on embracing motherhood. "It's so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it's so different for everybody. If I say 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, 'It wasn't amazing for me at first,' and feel bad," she told the magazine.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she said. "Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing."

"They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss.' "

