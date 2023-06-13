Jennifer Lawrence Says She'll 'Probably' Be a Helicopter Mom to Son Cy: 'I'll Have To Work on It'

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about how becoming a mother has changed her outlook on life.

On Monday, the No Hard Feelings actress, 32, appeared on Good Morning America and reflected on life with son Cy, 16 months. "I used to think that [I would direct]. Now I'm just tired and it just looks so hard," she revealed.

Lawrence admitted that she wasn't planning on getting back into acting as quickly as she did after giving birth, but the script for No Hard Feelings was too enticing. "I just had a baby and I wasn't planning on working for a long time," she explained. "But I read the script. It was the funniest thing I had ever read."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite jumping into the movie, the star said she won't be looking for another project any time soon. "Once you start a family, that's the greatest thing in the world. I'm just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it."

Asked if she'll be a helicopter mom to son Cy, Lawrence laughed and said, "Probably. I'll have to work on it."

In last year's October issue of Vogue, the Hunger Games actress talked about her son for the first time since giving birth that February and revealed her son's name. While she preferred to focus on her own experiences in motherhood so far, the Don't Look Up actress shared that she welcomed a baby boy named Cy. The little one was named after Cy Twombly, a postwar American painter that is one of husband Cooke Maroney's favorites.

"I mean the euphoria of Cy is just — Jesus, it's impossible," Lawrence said. "I always tell him, 'I love you so much it's impossible.' "

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Lawrence admited that motherhood has mystified her a bit so far. "My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that," she said.

"And then they're both just, like, out there—walking around, crossing streets. He's gonna drive one day. He's gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car," she continued. "And I'm just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence shared, "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over."

"Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love," she said. "I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss.' "

