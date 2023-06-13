Jennifer Lawrence Says She'll 'Probably' Be a Helicopter Mom to Son Cy: 'I'll Have To Work on It'

The 'No Hard Feelings' actress opened up about being a new mom while appearing on Good Morning America

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 13, 2023 12:55PM EDT
jennifer lawrence
Photo:

Good Morning America

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about how becoming a mother has changed her outlook on life.

On Monday, the No Hard Feelings actress, 32, appeared on Good Morning America and reflected on life with son Cy, 16 months. "I used to think that [I would direct]. Now I'm just tired and it just looks so hard," she revealed.

Lawrence admitted that she wasn't planning on getting back into acting as quickly as she did after giving birth, but the script for No Hard Feelings was too enticing. "I just had a baby and I wasn't planning on working for a long time," she explained. "But I read the script. It was the funniest thing I had ever read."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Despite jumping into the movie, the star said she won't be looking for another project any time soon. "Once you start a family, that's the greatest thing in the world. I'm just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it."

Asked if she'll be a helicopter mom to son Cy, Lawrence laughed and said, "Probably. I'll have to work on it."

In last year's October issue of Vogue, the Hunger Games actress talked about her son for the first time since giving birth that February and revealed her son's name. While she preferred to focus on her own experiences in motherhood so far, the Don't Look Up actress shared that she welcomed a baby boy named Cy. The little one was named after Cy Twombly, a postwar American painter that is one of husband Cooke Maroney's favorites.

"I mean the euphoria of Cy is just — Jesus, it's impossible," Lawrence said. "I always tell him, 'I love you so much it's impossible.' "

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Lawrence admited that motherhood has mystified her a bit so far. "My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that," she said.

"And then they're both just, like, out there—walking around, crossing streets. He's gonna drive one day. He's gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car," she continued. "And I'm just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence shared, "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over."

"Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love," she said. "I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss.' "

Related Articles
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Says Birth of Son with Bridget Moynahan Changed His Life: 'My Biggest Inspirations'
Lily Rabe attends CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar
Lily Rabe Says Kids Help Her ‘Come Back to Present’ After Filming: 'That’s What I Go To’ (Exclusive)
Lil' Kim
Lil' Kim Shares Photos of Daughter's Birthday Last Year, Says She 'Didn't Have Time To Plan' Extravagant Party
vanessa and nick lachey kids vacation.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Pose with All Three Kids on Kiawah Island Trip: 'Summer Fun Going Strong'
Lil Wayne Talks Fatherhood, Shares Nipsey Hussle Photo with Son Kameron for Little Brother Kross
Lil Wayne Takes Call from Son Kameron, 13, to Say Goodnight During Live Podcast Recording: 'Love You'
Kate Chastain Shares Photo of Sleepy Son Sullivan, 5 Weeks: 'Oxytocin Levels Through the Roof'
Kate Chastain Shares Photo of Sleepy Son Sullivan, 5 Weeks: 'Oxytocin Levels Through the Roof'
Bode Miller Says Late Daughter Emmy Was Meant to 'Change the World' on 5th Anniversary of Her Death
Bode Miller Says Daughter Emmy Was Meant to 'Change the World' on 5th Anniversary of Her Death
Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling
Dean McDermott and Wife Tori Spelling Enjoy 'Inspiring' Night Out with Four of Their Kids at Gala
Dwayne Johnson Puckers Up as He Holds Daughter Tiana During Her Princess Party with Friends
Dwayne Johnson Puckers Up as He Holds Daughter Tiana During Her Princess Party with Friends
Cody and Erika Gifford Pregnant
Cody Gifford's Pregnant Wife Erika Shows Off Maternity Style in Black Gown — See Her Bump!
tori spelling children
Tori Spelling's Son Liam Shares Sweet Photo for Sister Stella's 15th Birthday: 'Love You So Much'
Khloé Kardashian Gave Fans the First Look At Her Son In Season Two Premiere of 'The Kardashians'
Why Khloé Kardashian Changed Baby Son Tatum's Last Name
Cooper Kupp and Wife Anna Welcome Their Third Baby, Son Solas: 'So Thankful for the Blessing'
Cooper Kupp and Wife Anna Welcome Baby No. 3, Son Solas: 'So Thankful for the Blessing'
Hoda Kotb attends the 70th anniversary celebration of NBC's "Today"
Hoda Kotb Says Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Asked to Wear a Crop Top: 'We're Not Doing That'
gordon ramsey wife miscarriage
Gordon Ramsay's Wife Tana Reflects on Past Miscarriage in Emotional Post: 'Forever in Our Hearts'
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick celebrate their son's 6th birthday
Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Says Couple Wants to Live Like 'Full Nomads' with Son, 6