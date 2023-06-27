Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About Timothée Chalamet Dating Kylie Jenner: 'He Didn't Get My Permission'

Jennifer Lawrence is here for Timothée Chalamet's latest romance — but she's got a bone to pick with him!

On Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 32-year-old actress answered a fan who asked for her thoughts on her Don't Look Up costar's ongoing relationship with Kylie Jenner.

"I don't like that he didn't get my permission, but I support it," joked the actress.

Lawrence, who was on WWHL to promote her new movie No Hard Feelings, is a known friend of the Kardashian-Jenners, and was even asked by Andy Cohen back in 2018 to rank the members of the famous family during a game of "Plead the Fifth" on his late-night Bravo talk show.

"Oh god I hate this. Does Kanye count now? I forgot about Kris! Oh god, it's like Sophie's Choice," she said. "Please don't do this. Kris is at the top, the rest I guess they're at the bottom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Tim P. Whitby/Getty

PEOPLE reported in mid-April that Jenner, 25, and Chalamet — the latter of whom has been romantically linked in the past to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González — met earlier this year at an event in Europe.

At the time, sources confirmed the pair were “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

Shortly thereafter, a source shared that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Dune actor, 27, were spending together together "every week," noting that the pair "have a lot to chat about."

Still, said the latter insider, "She just wants to date without any pressure."



Jeff Spicer/Getty; Steve Granitz/Getty

In late May, a source close to the Kardashians star told PEOPLE that she and Chalamet are still spending time together when they are both in her native Los Angeles.

“Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” the insider said, clarifying that their relationship is "not serious.”

Jenner shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 16-month-old son Aire with Travis Scott, whom she has dated off and on since 2017.

Reps for Jenner and Chalamet have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment regarding the nature of their relationship.