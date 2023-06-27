Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About Timothée Chalamet Dating Kylie Jenner: 'He Didn't Get My Permission'

"I don't like that he didn't get my permission, but I support it," the actress joked in response to a fan question about Jenner and Chalamet's romance

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 27, 2023 01:14PM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to TimothÃ©e Chalamet Dating Kylie Jenner: âI Don't Like That He Didn't Get My Permissionâ
Photo:

Daniele Venturelli;Ben Kriemann/Getty Images;Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is here for Timothée Chalamet's latest romance — but she's got a bone to pick with him!

On Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 32-year-old actress answered a fan who asked for her thoughts on her Don't Look Up costar's ongoing relationship with Kylie Jenner.

"I don't like that he didn't get my permission, but I support it," joked the actress.

Lawrence, who was on WWHL to promote her new movie No Hard Feelings, is a known friend of the Kardashian-Jenners, and was even asked by Andy Cohen back in 2018 to rank the members of the famous family during a game of "Plead the Fifth" on his late-night Bravo talk show.

"Oh god I hate this. Does Kanye count now? I forgot about Kris! Oh god, it's like Sophie's Choice," she said. "Please don't do this. Kris is at the top, the rest I guess they're at the bottom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Tim P. Whitby/Getty

PEOPLE reported in mid-April that Jenner, 25, and Chalamet — the latter of whom has been romantically linked in the past to Lourdes LeonLily-Rose Depp and Eiza González — met earlier this year at an event in Europe.

At the time, sources confirmed the pair were “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

Shortly thereafter, a source shared that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Dune actor, 27, were spending together together "every week," noting that the pair "have a lot to chat about."

Still, said the latter insider, "She just wants to date without any pressure."

jennifer-lawrence-timothee-chalamet
Jeff Spicer/Getty; Steve Granitz/Getty

In late May, a source close to the Kardashians star told PEOPLE that she and Chalamet are still spending time together when they are both in her native Los Angeles.

“Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” the insider said, clarifying that their relationship is "not serious.”

Jenner shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 16-month-old son Aire with Travis Scott, whom she has dated off and on since 2017.

Reps for Jenner and Chalamet have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment regarding the nature of their relationship.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence Shuts Down Rumor She Had Affair with Liam Hemsworth While He Was with Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Lawrence Denies Rumor She Had Affair with Liam Hemsworth When He Was with Miley Cyrus: 'Not True'
Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Auditioning for 'Twilight'
Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Auditioning for 'Twilight': 'They Turned Me Down Immediately'
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 10, 2021
Tom Holland Reveals How He Once Used His Carpentry Skills to Impress Zendaya: 'Now We're in Love'
Josh Gad Reveals Production Delays in Rick Moranis' Comeback Movie, 'Shrunk': 'Not If but When'
Josh Gad Gives Update on 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Reboot Starring Rick Moranis
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)
Cameron Diaz Had 'Intense' Time Returning to Acting with Jamie Foxx Netflix Movie (Exclusive Source)
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (
Amber Heard's 'In the Fire' Team Talks Her 'Resilience' After Johnny Depp Trial: 'It Didn't Change Her'
Jamie Foxx's Costar Porscha Coleman Says He's 'Doing Well' After Health Issues: 'He's Going to Be Back'
Jamie Foxx's Costar Porscha Coleman Says He's 'Doing Well' After Health Issues: 'He's Going to Be Back'
Nicole Kidman arrives with husband Keith Urban on the red carpet for the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012
Nicole Kidman Shares Intimate Snap with Keith Urban to Mark 17 Years Married: 'Happy Anniversary My Love'
Emma Heming Willis and Daughters Visit Husband Bruce Willisâ Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and Madame Tussauds Waxwork: âProud Fam Vibesâ
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Daughters Visit His Walk of Fame Star and Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Ariana Madix Celebrates Her Birthday with Cake, Champagne from New Love Interest Daniel Wai
Ariana Madix Celebrates Her Birthday with Cake, Champagne — and Menu Cooked by New Love Daniel Wai
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
John Krasinski Praises Wife Emily Blunt for Her 'Support': 'She's the Hero at Home for Sure'
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival
Amber Heard Says New Film Is 'About Love' at First Movie Premiere Since Johnny Depp Trial (Exclusive)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are seen leaving the Hotel Costes in Paris.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Spotted Leaving Paris Hotel for Night Out: Photo
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner's Former Tenant Denies He Had Fling with Actor's Estranged Wife: 'I Was Just a Tenant'
Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games Mocking Jay Part 1, film still
Jennifer Lawrence Sets Record Straight on Eating Tuna, Garlic Before Kissing Liam Hemsworth: 'Get Over It'
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Drew Sidora on Her 'Breaking Point' with Ex Ralph and Holding Out Hope for an 'Amicable Divorce' (Exclusive)