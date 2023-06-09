Jennifer Lawrence wants to set the record straight about her internet-breaking flip-flop moment at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

“I would really like to straighten this out. I was not making a political statement,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Thursday. “I had no idea until it came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats or walking down the red carpet barefoot, I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big.”



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Because of that, Lawrence ended up swapping out her heels for the flip-flops out of a sheer desire to not fall down the iconic stairs at the festival. She told the outlet that she had “no idea” her shoe choice would be any sort of problem as she attended a screening of the film Anatomy of a Fall.

Ironically, out of fear of taking a tumble herself, she took off her incorrectly sized heels and opted for the flip-flops when she had to go back down the carpet to take photos with her production team at Excellent Cadaver.

“So, we had to take an Excellent Cadaver picture, and I knew I would eat s--- if I went down in the shoes that were a size too big. I put on the flip-flops, and then everybody's like, 'What a statement! Wow!'"

The No Hard Feelings actress, 32, wore a bright red Christian Dior couture gown, but she’s making it clear that she did not intend for the world to see her matching cherry red pedicure.

"I'm all for making a statement,” she said. “I just would want it to be on purpose."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The controversy Lawrence is referring to is the long and messy history of women’s footwear at Cannes. In 2015, women attending the premiere of Carol were denied entry because of their flat shoes, which sparked online outrage and a closer look at the festival’s notoriously strict dress code that includes a high-heel requirement.

Shoe choices (or lack thereof) at Cannes were also buzzy topics of conversation when Julia Roberts walked the glamorous red carpet sans shoes in 2016, and other big stars like Kristen Stewart and Susan Sarandon opted for flats.

Stewart continued to push the envelope on the strict dress code in 2018 when she famously ditched her Louboutins to continue walking the carpet barefoot.

She told The Hollywood Reporter a year earlier that wearing heels was still an unwritten rule — but one that she didn't want to follow.

“There’s definitely a distinct dress code, right?” she asked. “People get really upset at you if you don’t wear heels, or whatever. But you can’t ask people that anymore. It’s kind of a given. Like, if you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either.”

