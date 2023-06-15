Jennifer Lawrence’s Mother Sold the Star’s Used Toilet on Craigslist: ‘Thanks, Mom’ (Exclusive)

The star of the new comedy 'No Hard Feelings' reveals Lee Eisenberg, the writing partner of the movie’s director Gene Stupnitsky, purchased the old commode

By Eric Andersson
Published on June 15, 2023 09:39AM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Lawrence at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

In the new comedy No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence plays a Long Island woman who answers a Craigslist ad placed by a married couple (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) looking for a woman to date their teenage son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) and help bring him out of his shell.

Turns out, the actress, 32 — who has a 16-month-old son, Cy, with her husband, art gallerist Cooke Maroney — has her own strange Craigslist story, she tells PEOPLE. 

“Years ago, Lee Eisenberg bought a toilet on Craigslist from my mom. My toilet,” says Lawrence. Eisenberg is the writing partner of No Hard Feelings director Gene Stupnitsky.

The revelation elicited a “woah,” from Lawrence’s costar Feldman (of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen), who joined her for the interview.

and Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) and Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) in Columbia Picturesâ NO HARD FEELINGS. credit Macall Polay SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

So why was Lawrence’s mother, Karen, selling a toilet on Craigslist? “I don’t know,” says Lawrence. “I’m like, ‘I broke it.’ My mom sold it for me.” She adds that Eisenberg knew the identity of the seller at the time he purchased the bathroom fixture. “That’s how we know the story now,” she says. “So thanks, Mom.”

Eisenberg, who co-wrote the 2011 Cameron Diaz hit Bad Teacher with Stupnitsky, has not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Lawrence was raised in Louisville, Kentucky, by her parents Karen, who ran a day camp, and Gary, a construction company owner. She has previously opened up about her “complicated” relationship with home and dropping out of school as a teen in order to “forge my own path.”

Still, she acknowledged to 60 Minutes in 2018 that Karen and Gary made sacrifices for her career. “My parents, you know—changed their entire lives to support me,” she said.

NO HARD FEELINGS â Official Trailer
Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

In the same interview, Lawrence said was a “weirdo” who used to lie at school and tell her teachers and classmates that she had a wooden leg. “And I, like, walked in a very consistent limp. Like, incredibly consistent. And when my mom came to get me from school, my teachers were, like, ‘It's awful what happened to Jennifer's leg.’ And my mom was, like, ‘She does not have—she's—her leg has not been amputated.’ I used to just invent stories just to invent them.”

Her antics back then could get the best of her folks. “My parents were just—you know, they would go through periods of time where they just wanted me outta the house. And it was called a lockout. And so I'd go to the door and it was locked. And I'd be like all right. I gotta find something else to do until my parents were ready to deal with me again,” she continued.

Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence

John Phillips/Getty

“I was a handful. And I got it. We never fought about it. I've always been very self-aware about my annoyingness,” said Lawrence.

Though she may consider herself annoying, the actress tells PEOPLE she was concerned any potential costar in No Hard Feelings would drive her crazy, too. “I was very worried that my young co-star was going to annoy me all day, every day. Immediately, I sussed out. I was like, Okay, this is not an annoying person,’” she says of Feldman.

The two bonded and became friends during the shoot, with Lawrence even offering her young costar advice about being in show business. “I tried to keep my advice technical, because he is just a nice person that's just a genuinely kind person, and so I thought it would be annoying to say what everybody always said to me, ‘Don't change,’ because he's not going to change. He's a wonderful, sweet person, but I was like, ‘You need to get a stylist, you need to get a publicist.’”

No Hard Feelings is in theaters nationwide Friday, June 23.

For more on Jennifer Lawrence, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE.

