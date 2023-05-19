This $9 Hanes T-Shirt Looks Just Like the Ones Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes, and More Celebs Are Wearing

Celebrities aren’t waiting until Memorial Day to wear white — and they’re styling the color of summer in the comfiest way.

Stars are lightening up their wardrobes with a wardrobe essential: a timeless white T-shirt. Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes both paired white tees with comfy jeans to run errands, while Jennifer Lawrence went for a monochromatic look with a white top and breezy linen pants.

If you’re looking to streamline your wardrobe and mimic this effortless style, try tapping into the brand that does basics best with the Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, which is on sale at Amazon for just $9 right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in White, $8.60 (orig. $12); amazon.com



The Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is designed to be as comfortable as possible and is made with 100 percent cotton sourced from American farms for a lightweight and breathable feel even on hot summer days. It’s made without any tags for a smooth finish, and the fabric is opaque.

The machine-washable shirt is easy to wear with jeans or shorts and provides just the right amount of coverage without being too much for warm weather. It’s available in sizes S–5XL (for a more relaxed fit, the brand recommends sizing up). And it comes in 20 colors, including on-sale shades like navy, black, and red.

The affordable top has over 28,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love its ultra-comfy feel and effortless design. One five-star reviewer called it the “perfect” white T-shirt, adding, “The price is just ridiculous for the quality and cut of this tee.”

Another person said it was “soft” and “completely opaque,” all while “still feeling lightweight.” A third shopper wrote, “It’s a great summer t-shirt or layering piece for cooler weather.”

Right now, you can get the Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in white for just $9 at Amazon. Keep scrolling to snag the popular top in other essential colors below.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in Navy, $9 (orig. $12); amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in Black, $9 (orig. $12); amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in Heather Red, $12; amazon.com



Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

