Lifestyle Fashion Amazon Fashion This $9 Hanes T-Shirt Looks Just Like the Ones Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes, and More Celebs Are Wearing The easy-to-layer shirt is made with breathable cotton and completely opaque By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 19, 2023 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images; splash/SplashNews.com; BACKGRID Celebrities aren’t waiting until Memorial Day to wear white — and they’re styling the color of summer in the comfiest way. Stars are lightening up their wardrobes with a wardrobe essential: a timeless white T-shirt. Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes both paired white tees with comfy jeans to run errands, while Jennifer Lawrence went for a monochromatic look with a white top and breezy linen pants. If you’re looking to streamline your wardrobe and mimic this effortless style, try tapping into the brand that does basics best with the Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, which is on sale at Amazon for just $9 right now. Amazon Buy It! Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in White, $8.60 (orig. $12); amazon.com This $4 Hanes Tank Top Looks Just Like the Ones Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, and Timothée Chalamet Are Wearing The Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is designed to be as comfortable as possible and is made with 100 percent cotton sourced from American farms for a lightweight and breathable feel even on hot summer days. It’s made without any tags for a smooth finish, and the fabric is opaque. The machine-washable shirt is easy to wear with jeans or shorts and provides just the right amount of coverage without being too much for warm weather. It’s available in sizes S–5XL (for a more relaxed fit, the brand recommends sizing up). And it comes in 20 colors, including on-sale shades like navy, black, and red. The affordable top has over 28,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love its ultra-comfy feel and effortless design. One five-star reviewer called it the “perfect” white T-shirt, adding, “The price is just ridiculous for the quality and cut of this tee.” Another person said it was “soft” and “completely opaque,” all while “still feeling lightweight.” A third shopper wrote, “It’s a great summer t-shirt or layering piece for cooler weather.” Right now, you can get the Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in white for just $9 at Amazon. Keep scrolling to snag the popular top in other essential colors below. Amazon Buy It! Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in Navy, $9 (orig. $12); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in Black, $9 (orig. $12); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in Heather Red, $12; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off 8 Can’t-Miss Early Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend from Lululemon, Dyson, Spanx, and More The Super Comfy Spanx Bra That Jennifer Garner Wears Made Me Throw Away My Other Bras