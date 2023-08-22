Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Coordinate Matching Outfits for Stroll Through N.Y.C.

It's a Big Apple summer for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney.

The Oscar-winning actress, 33, and her husband were photographed on a stroll while out Tuesday in New York City, where Maroney is an art-gallery director.

For their walk near Central Park, the couple could be seen sporting coordinating outfits, in the form of white tops and darker-colored bottoms with sunglasses.

Lawrence, who held Maroney's arm during the outing and wore her blonde hair down in loose waves, rocked a fitted white vest paired with black pants, sandals and sunglasses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney near Central Park in New York City on Aug. 22, 2023. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Lawrence and Maroney have been romantically linked since June 2018. A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Maroney were engaged in February 2019, and the two tied the knot in October of that year.

Following their nuptials, Maroney and the Hunger Games actress went on to welcome their first child together, a son named Cy, in February 2022.

"He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight of Maroney in June 2019, adding of accepting his proposal, "It was a very, very easy decision."



In an interview with The New York Times published in November, Lawrence said she's "so happy" she didn't call off her wedding to Maroney, going on to explain that she experienced commitment anxiety while away filming Causeway in New Orleans.

However, when she returned to her and Maroney's home in New York City, that anxiety began to fade. "I'm so happy I didn't freak out and cancel the wedding and run away," she said.



Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence in New York City. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Lawrence also recalled what it was like having Maroney propose to her during a June episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg's YouTube series Chicken Shop Date.

"Terrifying, but very, very exciting," said the actress, who was promoting her movie No Hard Feelings. "I didn't say what I wanted to. I imagined it a million times, and then I ended up just going, 'What? What? What?' And then going, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.' "



"Like a competition winner," said Dimoldenberg. Lawrence responded, "Exactly."

