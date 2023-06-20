Jennifer Lawrence Glitters in a Perfectly Pink Sheer Jumpsuit — See Her Latest Look!

Jennifer Lawrence had a pretty-in-pink moment on Monday.

The actress, 32, stepped out for an appearance on What What Happens Live in an ethereal oyster pink-colored jumpsuit that continued her trend of statement-making looks. The delicate Giorgio Armani Privé design featured a daringly sheer bodice and layers of glittery tulle.

The Don't Look Up star topped the jumpsuit with a sleek, tailored blazer, adding a little edge to the feminine ensemble. She accessorized with a pair of Oliver Peoples sunglasses, Christian Louboutin black sandals and rose gold and diamond illusion drop earrings by Walters Faith.

Jennifer Lawrence. Pablo Cuadra/Getty

The pink jumpsuit is the latest in a streak of winning high-fashion looks for Lawrence, who is busy promoting her new movie No Hard Feelings. On Thursday, the mom of one walked the red carpet at the Madrid premiere of the comedy film in another minimalist ensemble: a highly structured beige cotton velvet gown by Loewe that featured an inner corset in the same hue.

Earlier that day, the actress — who is married to art gallery director Cooke Maroney — stepped out in a decidedly more casual look, opting for a crisp white Alaïa shirtdress for the Madrid photocall. She wore a wide leather belt over the dress, accentuating her waist, and accessorized the look with black heels. For some of the photos, she even wore a pair of black sunnies on her face — making her the ultimate cool girl.

The eye-catching Alaïa look comes on the heels of the film’s U.K. premiere, where she similarly took on a great fashion challenge. With a sheer black bodice, her Dior gown brought her pinpoint sense of elegance to the limelight.

Jennifer Lawrence. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ahead of the U.K. premiere, the Silver Linings Playbook star was spotted on the streets of London wearing a quiet luxury look consisting of a light gray oversized asymmetrical top with an open sleeve and matching wide-leg pants, all by The Row. She completed the ensemble with a pair of strappy black heels, a black clutch bag, black sunglasses and a red statement necklace. Her blonde locks were styled into loose waves.

These latest fashions arrive after Lawrence took an industry-wide pause, citing overwork on projects lacking quality. She re-entered Hollywood with last year's Causeway and produced a documentary, Bread and Roses, which premiered at Cannes this year. Bread and Roses, a story about Afghan women under Taliban rule, was produced alongside Justine Ciarrocchi.

In Lawrence's latest project, No Hard Feelings, she stars as Maddie Barker, a woman on the brink of losing her childhood home who answers a wealthy couple’s ad to date their awkward son before he leaves for Princeton.

The actress, who also produced the film, said on Good Morning America recently that she will be taking her time before signing up for her next project so she can be there for her baby boy.

“Once you start your family, that's the greatest thing in the world. I'm just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it,” she said.