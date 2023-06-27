Jennifer Lawrence Denies Rumor She Had Affair with Liam Hemsworth When He Was with Miley Cyrus: 'Not True'

Jennifer Lawrence addressed fan theories of Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" music video, saying she "assumed" the gold dress was a "coincidence"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 11:06AM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence Shuts Down Rumor She Had Affair with Liam Hemsworth While He Was with Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence in 2012; Miley Cyrus in April 2023. Photo:

Lester Cohen/WireImage; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence is addressing fan speculation that Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" music video is about the Hunger Games actress and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, Lawrence, 32, played "Plead the Fifth" and was asked about the rumors and fan theories tied to Cyrus's hit song — which Cyrus, 30, released on Hemsworth's 33rd birthday in January.

Cohen, 55, asked, "There was already a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus."

"Not true," said Lawrence.

"Can you please respond to this?" the host asked"

"I would love to: Not true, total rumor," the No Hard Feelings star replied. "I mean, we all know me and Liam, like, kissed one time. It was years after they'd broke up," she added, referencing their onscreen kiss in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.

"So I just assumed that was, like, a coincidence," she added of the music video, which featured Cyrus in a gold dress some fans thought was a callback to a gown Lawrence wore at the 2012 Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth attend Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 31, 2015
Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth in 2015.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"Thank you for clearing that up," said Cohen. Lawrence added with a laugh, "Yeah, I'm happy to."

Lawrence was one-third of an onscreen love triangle in the Hunger Games franchise with costars Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson.

Hemsworth and Cyrus met in 2009 while filming The Last Song and had an on-off relationship over the next few years before getting engaged in 2012. Cyrus and Hemsworth then postponed their wedding in April 2013 and called off the engagement altogether that September.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in May 2019.

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty

They got back together and reignited their engagement in early 2016. Cyrus and Hemsworth then got married in December 2018 before separating in August 2019, and they officially divorced in February 2020.

Hemsworth is now dating actress Gabriella Brooks, and Cyrus is with drummer Maxx Morando.

Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney in 2019 and they now share a baby son named Cy.

Cyrus somewhat addressed theories about "Flowers" in a May British Vogue interview, telling the magazine at the time, "I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself."

"I wrote 'Flowers' in a really different way. The chorus was originally: 'I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.' It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.' The song is a little fake it till you make it, which I’m a big fan of."

