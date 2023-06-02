Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lawrence's Breezy Cropped Pants Are the Perfect Alternative to Shorts — Get a Pair Starting at $18 Plus, they’re similar to the pants Sandra Bullock just wore By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 2, 2023 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Backgrid Jennifer Lawrence’s breezy pants are a silver lining in our summer fashion playbook. On two separate occasions last month, the No Hard Feelings actress wore a divisive style that probably had a place in your closet back in the 2000s: long-ish pants. They’re much longer than typical summer shorts — hers fell below the knee — yet, they’re not full-length pants. They’re slightly shorter than traditional capri pants, yet they’re not as billowy as culottes. Regardless of what you want to call Lawrence’s cropped pants, they looked exceptionally chic both times she wore the style. First, she paired them with a white shirt and a chunky cardigan knit. To accessorize, she added round frames, a black bag, and orangey-red shoes. Later in the month, she stepped out in the silhouette once more, and that time she opted for an oversized striped button-up and black flats. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com, BACKGRID As J. Law walked and talked, you could see her pants were moving with her. Their fluidity and styling breadth made us think of similar celebrity-worn pant silhouettes that we see nearly every summer. Just a few weeks ago, Sandra Bullock step out in a longer pair, while last August, Gwyneth Paltrow wore a nearly identical pair to J.Law’s, but in beige. The TL;DR of it all? Cropped pants are a breathable summer style that celebrities wear, and they’re one that can be dressed up, down, or anywhere in between. Cropped Pants Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence Dibaolong Loose Wide-Leg Drawstring Comfy Lounge Pajama Capris with Pockets, $25.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com Banana Republic Factory Sculpted Culottes, $43.20 at checkout (orig. $90); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com Anthropologie Maeve Tulip-Hem Crop Pants in Navy, $148; anthropologie.com LNX Linen High-Waisted Wide-Leg Drawstring Loose Trousers with Pockets, $29.98; amazon.com Mango Recycled Polyester Blend Culottes, $49.99; nordstrom.com Weintee Linen Crop Pants with Pockets, $27.99; amazon.com Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Cropped Wide-Leg Pant, $33.60 at checkout (orig. $70); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Capri, $116 (orig. $145); cozyearth.com Athleta Stellar Wide Crop, $64.99 (orig. $129); athleta.gap.com Sunyaa Wide-Leg Drawstring Loose Capri Sweatpants with Pockets, $17.96–$21.56 with coupon (orig. $21.96–$23.96); amazon.com The 19 Best Jeans for Short Women of 2023, According to 12 Fashion Experts The Dibaolong Loose Wide-Leg Drawstring Comfy Lounge Pajama Capris are an easy way to replicate Lawrence’s look, and they’ve earned more 4,700 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. Made from a spandex and polyester blend, the pants have tiny slits on the side and an elastic waistband, and they hit at about calf length. One shopper wrote, “The pants have a range: They can be casual or be dressed down elegant,” and added, “There is nothing negative to say.” Another five-star reviewer described them as “exquisite” and said the pants are “super comfortable, drape beautifully, and move luxuriously when you move.” Many shoppers have also raved about them for post-surgery wear, too. Amazon Buy It! Dibaolong Loose Wide-Leg Drawstring Comfy Lounge Pajama Capris with Pockets in Black, $55.99; amazon.com Taylor Swift Arrived at the Studio in the Breezy and Versatile Shirt Style You Can Get for $20 This next option from Banana Republic Factory is technically a pair of culottes, and predictably, could pass as a black maxi skirt. It has a more elegant look, and it could even work as a go-to piece of officewear that could also be worn out running errands. Doubly discounted and only $43 right now, this wide-leg pant is selling fast. Banana Republic Buy It! Banana Republic Factory Sculpted Culottes in Black, $43.20 at checkout (orig. $90); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com The cropped wide-leg style already stands out, but the Maeve Tulip-Hem Crop Pants from Anthropologie? Even more so. The front flaps are different from all of the other options we’ve pulled, and they’re actually a deep navy color instead of black. They’re still in stock in sizes 00 to 16 and are available in standard, tall, and petite lengths. Anthropologie Buy It! Anthropologie Maeve Tulip-Hem Crop Pants in Navy, $148; anthropologie.com The breezy trend had to make a comeback sooner or later, but we’re just glad it’s sooner. Now, we’re ready to head into summer with a Jennifer Lawrence-worn trend in our back pocket. Keep scrolling to shop more cropped pants, including both longer and shorter options. Amazon Buy It! LNX Linen High-Waisted Wide-Leg Drawstring Loose Trousers with Pockets in Black, $29.98; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Mango Recycled Polyester Blend Culottes in Black, $49.99; nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Weintee Linen Crop Pants with Pockets in Black, $27.99; amazon.com Banana Republic Buy It! Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Cropped Wide-Leg Pant in Black, $33.60 at checkout (orig. $70); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com Cozy Earth Buy It! Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Capri in Black, $116 (orig. $145); cozyearth.com Athleta Buy It! Athleta Stellar Wide Crop in Black, $64.99 (orig. $129); athleta.gap.com Amazon Buy It! Sunyaa Wide-Leg Drawstring Loose Capri Sweatpants with Pockets in Black, $17.96–$21.56 with coupon (orig. $21.96–$23.96); amazon.com 