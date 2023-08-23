Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in a Classic Blue-on-Blue Look — See Her Outfit

The Oscar-winning actress was spotted in New York City on Wednesday

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
Published on August 23, 2023 05:38PM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence is seen on August 23, 2023 in New York City
Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Lawrence is looking fabulous!

The Oscar-winning actress, 33, was spotted in New York City on Wednesday, walking down the street in a totally timeless look. She wore wide-leg navy blue pants with a light blue button-down shirt and contrasted her shades of blue with a blank tank top and black kitten heels. She capped the whole outfit off with an olive green Loewe bag and black sunglasses.

She stuck with the effortless look for her hair as well, allowing her blonde locks to hang in casual waves.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen on August 23, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence is seen on August 23, 2023 in New York City.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lawrence's stylish appearance on Wednesday was decidedly more colorful than her outing on Tuesday alongside her husband, Cooke Maroney. The two were photographed in the city with matching looks, both wearing white tops and darker-colored bottoms with sunglasses.

Lawrence held Maroney’s arm while looking chic in a fitted white vest and black pants, which she accessorized with sandals and sunglasses. 

The couple have been linked since June 2018. A rep for Lawrence confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Maroney were engaged in February 2019, and the two married that October.

Following their wedding, Maroney, 38, and the Hunger Games star welcomed their first child together, a son named Cy, in February 2022.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen on August 23, 2023 in New York City

Gotham/GC Images

Though Lawrence's recent looks have been on the casual side, the actress amped up her fashions earlier this summer while promoting her most recent film No Hard Feelings.

Day after day, Lawrence wowed in one beautiful look after another, including a floor-length Dior gown for the U.K. premiere of the movie.

The actress and mom strutted the carpet in a black gown that had a sheer bodice layered over a black bra insert. The whole dress was adorned with intricate floral embellishments. Lawrence paired the dress with a Dior leather belt and a dramatic set of gloves, giving her a feel of dark elegance. 

Her look was complete with black heels, dark glam, crystal jewels and a sleek ponytail.

