Jennifer Lawrence Says She Changed Her Opinion on Paparazzi After Baby: 'A Little Bit More Relaxed'

"I don't want him to inherit the anxiety and anger I have," the 'Hunger Games' actress said

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 21, 2023 03:17PM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain
Photo:

Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lawrence is reflecting on how having a baby changed many things in her life — including her opinion on paparazzi.

In an interview with Interview Magazine, the No Hard Feelings actress, 32, talked with actress Cameron Diaz, 50, about how having her son Cy, 16 months, influenced her feelings towards paparazzi.

"I do my best," she answered when Diaz asked about how she protects her son. "I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi'd, and I was just like, 'How the f--- am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else," Lawrence explained. "So if he feels that I'm anxious before I leave the house, or I'm angry when we're outside, that's going to impact him."

"So it's actually done the opposite, where I've gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed because I don't have a choice."

"You just have to accept it, take a deep breath and walk. I don't want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have," she concluded.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence are seen on April 10, 2023

Gotham/GC Images

Last week, Lawrence appeared on Good Morning America and reflected on life with son Cy. "I used to think that [I would direct]. Now I'm just tired and it just looks so hard," she revealed.

The star admitted that she wasn't planning on getting back into acting as quickly as she did after giving birth, but the script for No Hard Feelings was too enticing. "I just had a baby and I wasn't planning on working for a long time," she explained. "But I read the script. It was the funniest thing I had ever read."

Despite jumping into the movie, the star said she won't be looking for another project any time soon. "Once you start a family, that's the greatest thing in the world. I'm just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it."

Asked if she'll be a helicopter mom to son Cy, Lawrence laughed and said, "Probably. I'll have to work on it."

Related Articles
jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Says She'll 'Probably' Be a Helicopter Mom to Son Cy: 'I'll Have to Work on It'
Jennifer Lawrence, Cook Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence Says Husband Cooke Maroney Is the 'Greatest Father in the World' to Baby Son Cy
Jennifer Lawrence seen out and about in Central London
Jennifer Lawrence Brings the Quiet Luxury Trend to Life with a Chic Gray Outfit in London
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain
Jennifer Lawrence Is Easy and Breezy in a Crisp White Alaia Dress at the Spain Photocall for ‘No Hard Feelings’
Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence and ‘No Hard Feelings’ Costar Andrew Barth Feldman on Their ‘Weird’ Nude Scenes (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Lawrence’s Mother Sold the Star’s Used Toilet on Craigslist: ‘Thanks, Mom’ (Exclusive)
Karen Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence and Gary Lawrence attend Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence Supported by Her Parents at N.Y.C. Premiere of Raunchy Comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
Maya Vander and Dave Miller family photos
Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Introduces 'Miracle Baby' Born Two Years After Losing Son at 38 Weeks (Exclusive)
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer's Son Gene: Everything She's Said About Being a Mom
Jennifer Lawrence is âTotallyâ Open to Playing Katniss Everdeen Again: â100 Percentâ
Jennifer Lawrence Says She's 'Totally' Open to Playing Her 'Hunger Games' Role Again: '100 Percent'
Jenna Ortega attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jenna Ortega Defends 'Wednesday' Line Changes After Backlash: 'I Really Put My Foot Down'
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
FRIENDS, Jennifer Grey, Jennifer Aniston, 1994-1995, Yr1, 1994 - 2004. (C)NBC/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.
Jennifer Grey Says 'Bad' Anxiety Stopped Her from Reprising 'Friends' Role: 'I Could Barely Do It'
Ali Wong (R) and Justin Hakuta attend the premiere of Netflix's "Always Be My Maybe" at Regency Village Theatre on May 22, 2019 in Westwood, California
Ali Wong's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
VOGUE’S OCTOBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LAWRENCE. credit: Tina Barney/Vogue
Jennifer Lawrence Admits to Wondering If She Would Love Her Baby Boy as Much as Her Beloved Cat
Zoe Saldana (L) and artist Marco Perego attend the "Infinitely Polar Bear" premiere during the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Zoë Saldana and Marco Perego's Relationship Timeline