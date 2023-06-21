Jennifer Lawrence Says She Changed Her Opinion on Paparazzi After Baby: 'A Little Bit More Relaxed'

Jennifer Lawrence is reflecting on how having a baby changed many things in her life — including her opinion on paparazzi.

In an interview with Interview Magazine, the No Hard Feelings actress, 32, talked with actress Cameron Diaz, 50, about how having her son Cy, 16 months, influenced her feelings towards paparazzi.

"I do my best," she answered when Diaz asked about how she protects her son. "I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi'd, and I was just like, 'How the f--- am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?'"

"Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else," Lawrence explained. "So if he feels that I'm anxious before I leave the house, or I'm angry when we're outside, that's going to impact him."

"So it's actually done the opposite, where I've gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed because I don't have a choice."

"You just have to accept it, take a deep breath and walk. I don't want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have," she concluded.

Last week, Lawrence appeared on Good Morning America and reflected on life with son Cy. "I used to think that [I would direct]. Now I'm just tired and it just looks so hard," she revealed.

The star admitted that she wasn't planning on getting back into acting as quickly as she did after giving birth, but the script for No Hard Feelings was too enticing. "I just had a baby and I wasn't planning on working for a long time," she explained. "But I read the script. It was the funniest thing I had ever read."

Despite jumping into the movie, the star said she won't be looking for another project any time soon. "Once you start a family, that's the greatest thing in the world. I'm just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it."

Asked if she'll be a helicopter mom to son Cy, Lawrence laughed and said, "Probably. I'll have to work on it."