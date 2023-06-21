Jennifer Lawrence Says Husband Cooke Maroney Is the 'Greatest Father in the World' to Baby Son Cy

Because of her husband’s keen parenting skills, the Oscar winner doesn’t “have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt"

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 10:44AM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence, Cook Maroney
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty / JONATHON ZIEGLER/Patrick McMullan

This Mother! star is giving a special shout-out to her little one's father.

In her cover story for Interview Magazine, Jennifer Lawrence, 32, talked all things parenting in a fast-paced industry with friend and Bad Teacher star Cameron Diaz, 50.

“Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world,” Lawrence said of husband Cooke Maroney. “So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt.”

The Hunger Games star further detailed the difficulties of raising a child while working in Hollywood. After giving birth to her son Cy in 2022, she became more selective in choosing her projects. 

“There’s no squeezing when you have a baby,” Lawrence explained. “It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence are seen on April 10, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney.

Gotham/GC Images

The No Hard Feelings actress also revealed an inside look at her parenting philosophy, contemplating how to raise the son of a movie star.

“I’ve contemplated having a child that’s being born into a lifestyle that’s different from his friends,” Lawrence said. “But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them. The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness."

"I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes.”

While Lawrence may be taking a more calm approach to parenting now, this wasn’t always the case. “I was so nervous when I was pregnant,” Lawrence admitted. “I was getting paparazzi’d, and I was just like, 'How the f--- am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?'”

Jennifer Lawrence

GTres / SplashNews.com

By now, though, those parenting nerves have receded: “I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else. So if he feels that I’m anxious before I leave the house, or I’m angry when we’re outside, that’s going to impact him. So it’s actually done the opposite, where I’ve gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed, because I don’t have a choice."

"You just have to accept it, and take a deep breath and walk," she continued. "I don’t want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have.”

Lawrence, who has been relatively private about parenthood, also recently opened up about her family on Good Morning America, sharing her thoughts on whether she'll be a helicopter parent: “Probably. I’ll have to work on it.”

Related Articles
Karen Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence and Gary Lawrence attend Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence Supported by Her Parents at N.Y.C. Premiere of Raunchy Comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Father's Day Celebrations for Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Father's Day Celebrations for Husband Travis Barker
Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Discuss the Possibility of Having Kids: 'Time Will Tell'
Dick Van Dyke father's day Instagram post
Dick Van Dyke, 97, Celebrates Father's Day with His Kids and Grandkids: 'I'm a Very Lucky Boy!'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Son Cameron's Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You'
Usher shares father's day post on Instagram
Usher Shares Photo with All Four of His Kids in Honor of Father's Day
Uzo Adub
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates Husband as an 'Incredible' Dad on His First Father's Day
Jenna Johnson Celebrates Val Chmerkovskiy's First Father's Day Late After Emergency Room Visit
Val Chmerkovskiy Spends First Father's Day in E.R., Jenna Johnson Says He's 'Feeling So Much Better'
Big Sean Father's Day
Big Sean Celebrates First Father's Day as a Dad with Sweet Photo Tribute to Baby Son Noah
Jana Kramer Father's Day
Jana Kramer Honors Ex Mike Caussin on Father's Day, Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé
Kailyn Lowry Father's Day
Kailyn Lowry Wishes a 'Happy Father's Day' to Her Four Sons' Fathers
Drake Enjoys Quiet Moment with Infant Son Adonis in Father's Day Throwback Shared by Sophie Brussaux
Drake Enjoys Quiet Moment with Infant Son in Father's Day Throwback Shared by Sophie Brussaux
Nicole Richie Shares Throwback Photos with Dad Lionel Richie and Husband Joel Madden on Father's Day
Nicole Richie Shares Rare Photos of Husband Joel Madden with Their Kids for Father's Day
Ludacris father's day post
Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Praises Him on Father's Day: 'The Best Girl Dad I Know'
pink fathers day post
Pink Shouts Out Husband Carey Hart for Being 'Up for All of It' with Their Kids: 'So Lucky'
Vanessa Bryant Kobe Father's Day
Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Remember Kobe Bryant as 'Very Best Girl Daddy' on Father's Day