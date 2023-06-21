Jennifer Lawrence Says Husband Cooke Maroney Is the 'Greatest Father in the World' to Baby Son Cy

This Mother! star is giving a special shout-out to her little one's father.

In her cover story for Interview Magazine, Jennifer Lawrence, 32, talked all things parenting in a fast-paced industry with friend and Bad Teacher star Cameron Diaz, 50.

“Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world,” Lawrence said of husband Cooke Maroney. “So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt.”

The Hunger Games star further detailed the difficulties of raising a child while working in Hollywood. After giving birth to her son Cy in 2022, she became more selective in choosing her projects.

“There’s no squeezing when you have a baby,” Lawrence explained. “It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney. Gotham/GC Images

The No Hard Feelings actress also revealed an inside look at her parenting philosophy, contemplating how to raise the son of a movie star.

“I’ve contemplated having a child that’s being born into a lifestyle that’s different from his friends,” Lawrence said. “But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them. The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness."

"I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes.”

While Lawrence may be taking a more calm approach to parenting now, this wasn’t always the case. “I was so nervous when I was pregnant,” Lawrence admitted. “I was getting paparazzi’d, and I was just like, 'How the f--- am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?'”

GTres / SplashNews.com

By now, though, those parenting nerves have receded: “I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else. So if he feels that I’m anxious before I leave the house, or I’m angry when we’re outside, that’s going to impact him. So it’s actually done the opposite, where I’ve gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed, because I don’t have a choice."

"You just have to accept it, and take a deep breath and walk," she continued. "I don’t want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have.”

Lawrence, who has been relatively private about parenthood, also recently opened up about her family on Good Morning America, sharing her thoughts on whether she'll be a helicopter parent: “Probably. I’ll have to work on it.”

