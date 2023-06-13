Jennifer Lawrence’s Hands-Free Bag Is a Hybrid of a Belt Bag and a Crossbody — and We Want One Now

We’re going bananas over Jennifer Lawrence’s oversized crossbody bag, and it seems she is, too, since she keeps wearing the style again and again.

Within the past few months, The Hunger Games actress has sported what appears to be the same banana-belt bag hybrid at least five times. Back in March, she slung the big black bag over her wide-leg jeans and belted coat, while in May, she wore it on two separate occasions, once with a white T-shirt and then with cropped pants. And this month, we’ve already seen her wear the hands-free accessory with green baggy pants and then again with a T-shirt, baseball cap, and jeans.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

So, why should you bag this J.Law-approved style? Mainly, it’s like a distant cousin to the popular Lululemon belt bag that’s everywhere right now — only better. It’s bigger than a typical belt bag yet it’s just as secure. Plus, it’s not as tight to the chest as a sling bag, and you don’t have to wear it around your waist like a fanny pack if you don’t want to. All in all, you have more room for your must-haves when traveling, working, or just on the go.

Black Crossbody Bags Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

There are two major differences between this Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag and J.Law’s bag, but neither should be deal breakers. First, the actress’s bag was more of a banana shape, while this $20 one is more of a half-crescent shape, and second, hers looks like it was leather, while this one is made out of a water-repellent polyester fabric. In other words, this one can withstand spills and accidents, while still mimicking a similar shape and vibe.

And unlike a typical belt bag, it hangs a bit lower on the body, rather than looking like it’s tightly strapped across the chest. But it still hangs closer to the body than the one Lawrence was wearing. It’s the perfect happy medium.

Uniqlo

Buy It! Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag in Black, $19.90; uniqlo.com

Next up is this hobo sling crossbody bag from Amazon. Even though it’s labeled as a croissant bag, the shape is still similar to the Oscar winner’s, albeit a bit more round along the edges. It’s available in small and large sizes, and they are both on sale when you apply the coupon in the product description before checking out.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazing Song Hobo Sling Crossbody Bag in Black, $61.19 with coupon (orig. $67.99); amazon.com

We also found some options that throw another popular hands-free style into the equation: fanny packs. This Urban Originals Faux Leather Sling Bag from Anthropologie looks like a fanny pack, but shoppers noted that it’s bigger than they expected (which isn’t necessarily bad!). Or opt to wear this fanny pack from Canvelle across your body thanks to its adjustable wide straps. And if you want more color, consider adding a printed crossbody strap to your cart.

Jennifer Lawrence is saying goodbye to shoulder bags, and wearing this more functional style on repeat instead. If that sounds like something you’d like, too, keep scrolling to shop bags at Amazon, Cos, and more.

Anthropologie

Buy It! Urban Originals Faux Leather Sling Bag in Black, $69.95 (orig. $98); anthropologie.com

Amazon

Buy It! Moyyi Sling Crossbody Tote Purse in Black, $14.50 (orig. $21.80); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! G Girlfeel Chest Bag with Metallic Chain, $56.99; amazon.com

Canvelle

Buy It! Canvelle Fanny Pack in Black, $95; canvelle.com

Canvelle

Buy It! Canvelle Sling Bag in Black, $115; canvelle.com

COS

Buy It! Cos Leather Crossbody Bag in Black, $150; cos.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

