Jennifer Lawrence and ‘No Hard Feelings’ Costar Andrew Barth Feldman on Their ‘Weird’ Nude Scenes (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence is getting real about the nudity for her new film No Hard Feelings.

“I took a deep breath and then I disrobed,” Lawrence, 32, tells PEOPLE of shooting her nude scene in the raunchy new romantic comedy.

Her costar Andrew Barth Feldman, 21, agrees that the process of psyching himself up to appear nude on-camera is “definitely a weird and uncomfortable thing to do for any human being on the planet Earth.

“But it was so incredibly safe,” he adds. “Everyone was so kind, constantly checking in that we were okay.”

No Hard Feelings stars the Oscar-winning actress as Maddie, a young woman in enough financial trouble to answer an unusual Craigslist ad from two “wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to 'date' their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college," as the film’s official synopsis says.

"To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing,” it adds.

The actors' scenes in the buff come when Maddie takes Percy skinny-dipping at night, and their clothes are stolen by other beachgoers. Without giving too much away, Percy winds up clinging to the hood of a car.

“I never second guessed it,” Feldman tells PEOPLE of his nude scene filmed atop a car. “Much like everything in this movie, you just have to do it, and then it will be done.”

To which Lawrence adds wryly: “Because you're being forced to.”

Gene Stupnitsky, writer-director of The Office, Jury Duty and the film Good Boys, directed No Hard Feelings and co-wrote the script with John Phillips, basing its story on a real Craigslist ad.

"Gene read the Craigslist ad to me, and I died laughing," Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly of the initial idea. "I thought it was hilarious, but there wasn't a script or anything. I just thought he had a funny idea. And then a couple years later, he handed me the funniest script I've ever read in my life.

"I guess I like cringe humor," she added. "I do like the idea of comedy that makes people uncomfortable. I love when people are watching through their hands, through their fingers. Nothing makes me happier.”

Upon seeing the real-life ad, Stupnitsky realized the Hunger Games star would be a perfect fit given the story's inherent awkwardness. He told EW he recalled thinking, “'This is wild. Who is the woman that answers this ad?' And I thought, 'Oh, that'll be a great role for my friend Jennifer Lawrence.’”

“The car [scene] was so exciting,” Feldman tells PEOPLE. “The sort of crucial part of my junk was up against the hood, so I didn't really have to worry about that... It was a big fun ride.”

He jokingly adds, “‘Crucial Part of my Junk’ is the new name of the movie.”

Baring all for the cameras was integral to the bond Lawrence and Feldman forged as friends while shooting in Montauk, New York. “I love him so much,” says Lawrence.

“I'm so thankful that I get to do it with you,” Feldman tells his costar. “And with this story that I care so much about. It's like it's a weirdly perfect storm. It's the best.”

No Hard Feelings will premiere in theaters June 23.