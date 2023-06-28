Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Doesn't Fully Understand 'Mother!' Despite 'Sleeping with the Director'

The actress previously dated Darren Aronofsky, the director of her 2017 thriller "Mother!"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 11:38AM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence in Mother!Credit: Paramount Pictures
Jennifer Lawrence in Mother! (2017). Photo: Paramount Pictures

Even Jennifer Lawrence was confused by her movie Mother!

The Oscar winner starred as the titular nameless protagonist in the 2017 thriller from Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky with a cast that included Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Harris.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, Lawrence, 32, host Cohen, 55, asked the star, "On a scale of 1 to totally confused, how much did you understand your film Mother!?"

"I’m going to be honest," she replied. "Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had CliffsNotes. So … 5? Or a 4. But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do!"

"F--- the director?" Cohen joked. The No Hard Feelings actress responded, "Yeah!"

Lawrence dated director Aronofsky, 54, for over a year before they broke up in November 2017. He shares son Henry, 17, with ex Rachel Weisz, who starred in his 2006 film The Fountain. Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney in 2019 and they now share a baby son named Cy.

"mother!" New York Premiere
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky. Taylor Hill/Getty

In Mother!, Lawrence plays a woman nesting a quiet life in a country home with Bardem's character, a writer who welcomes strangers into the house. The houseguests and a series of escalating events soon threaten Mother's peaceful life.

Lawrence tried explaining the plot of the movie to Deadline back in 2017, saying, "The most important thing to know about this film before seeing it is that it’s all allegory."

"It’s all metaphor that’s tied to this narrative. It’s the creation and decimation of the universe, including Biblical themes and creation of religion," she said at the time. "I represent Mother Earth, and what I have is Baby Jesus — if we guess the religion. I play this woman who has built this home from the ground up. I’m in a relationship with an artist who is obsessed with needing appreciation from me first, and then I’m not enough."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20110 -- Jennifer Lawrence -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Jennifer Lawrence on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

The intense requirements of the role proved to be unlike anything Lawrence had done before.

"I never lose myself in a movie. This is the only time I’ve lost myself. I couldn’t tell my body that none of it was real. I kept on hyperventilating," she said.

Lawrence also described Aronofsky as a "very specific" director when he works, adding that she is proud of Mother!

"Every time you make a movie you hope everyone likes it. It’s your only thought. That never crossed our minds," she said at the time. "It’s an assault. I think it’s necessary. I’m proud of us, I’m proud of Darren, and I’m proud of banding together to deliver something we believe in."

