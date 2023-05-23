Jennifer Lawrence Pairs Dior Ball Gown with Chunky Flip-Flops at Cannes Film Festival

The actress took daring thong fashion to another level

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on May 23, 2023 05:58 PM
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Photo:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty


Red carpet watches remember the drama around the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, at which women were reportedly denied entry into the Carol premiere for wearing flats — which drew attention to what apparently was a long-standing (but perhaps unofficial) rule that required women to wear high heels to attend the glamorous red carpet along the Croisette.

Supposedly that kerfuffle relaxed the dress code a bit, but that didn't stop the chatter when celebrities boldly took off their heels to hit the carpet barefoot (hi, Kristen Stewart and Julia Roberts).

And the latest comfortable celeb to walk the carpet came prepared with a pair of flip flops so she didn't have to go totally sole-less on the famous steps. That celebrity? Jennifer Lawrence

RELATED: The Best-Dressed Stars at Cannes 2023

On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress, 32, attended the Anatomy of a Fall premiere at this year’s film gathering, wearing a look that can only be described black-tie-meets-beachwear. 

The Causeway star made a high-fashion statement in a bespoke cardinal red Christian Dior Couture ball gown, featuring a wrap-around shawl, scalloped neckline and full pleated skirt. Red lipstick (courtesy of Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in 005 Shimmer Strawberry) and a Dior necklace completed the look.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Though her shoes on the walk into the film's premiere weren't visible, a return trip down the stairs had Lawrence lifting her hemline to reveal black flip-flop sandals underneath, showcasing a bright red pedicure to match the whole look.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Versace (Right Off the Runway!) for Rare Red Carpet Appearance

In 2016, Julia Roberts made her debut at the event wearing an black Giorgio Armani Privé gown - and walking barefoot up the stairs (a sensible way to avoid a memorable slip-and-fall moment).

Another famous pair of feet that saw daylight at Cannes belong to Kristen Stewart, who made a grand gesture of ditching her Christian Louboutin heels in front of the cameras in 2018, the year that the Spencer actress served as a Cannes competition jury member.

Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter that year that wearing heels was still an unwritten rule — but one that she didn't wish to follow.

“There’s definitely a distinct dress code, right?” she said. “People get really upset at you if you don’t wear heels, or whatever. But you can’t ask people that anymore. It’s kind of a given. Like, if you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either.”

Related Articles
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Wears 3 Little Black Dresses in 24 Hours for ‘The Idol’ Press in Cannes
Jennie Kim arrives for the screening of the film "The Idol"
Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Wears Chanel to Fête Acting Debut at ‘The Idol’'s Cannes Premiere
Naomi Campbell attends "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell Celebrates 53rd Birthday in Cannes With Robin Thicke and Kate Beckinsale
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Dares to Bare in See-Through Slip Dress and Teensy Lingerie at 2023 Cannes Film Festival 
Chrishell Stause & G Flip Wedding
Chrishell Stause Grabbed Her $530 Wedding Gown from Her Own Closet: 'I Felt Really Confident'
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender attend the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)
Alicia Vikander Walks Cannes Carpet with Husband Michael Fassbender at Premiere for 'Firebrand'
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw attend the Paramount+ UK Launch; Gracie McGraw attends the "On Our Way" World Premiere
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Wears Vintage Outfit from Her Mom's Clothing Archive
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Gets 9-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Gets 9-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes
Elle Fanning in Paco Rabanne. courtesy of Paco Rabanne
Elle Fanning Twinkles in Tinsel-Like Dress at Cannes Film Festival: See the Incredible Look
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods Wears Same Jean Paul Gaultier Dress Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner Wore in Campaign for Brand
Jenner Lopez Makeup
Jennifer Lopez Shares the Secret to Her Signature Glow in a Fascinating Instagram Reel
Simona Tabasco Cannes BTS Beauty with L’Oreal Paris League of Experts makeup artist, Allan Avendaño
All About Simona Tabasco's Beauty Looks at Her Cannes Film Festival Debut: 'I Like to Experiment' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez is pictured for the first time on the set of ‘Unstoppable’
Jennifer Lopez Is Dressed Down (and Tattooed!) While Filming Her New Movie, 'Unstoppable'
Martha Stewart, Kate Middleton
Style Royalty! Martha Stewart Wears Glittery Jenny Packham Dress Similar to Gown Worn by Kate Middleton 
Megan Fox attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch at Hard Rock Hotel
Megan Fox Rocks Plunging Sheer Gown and Fiery Ginger Hair for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Party in N.Y.C.
Martha Stewart attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party
Martha Stewart Documents Her Prep for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Party: 'Getting Ready'