

Red carpet watches remember the drama around the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, at which women were reportedly denied entry into the Carol premiere for wearing flats — which drew attention to what apparently was a long-standing (but perhaps unofficial) rule that required women to wear high heels to attend the glamorous red carpet along the Croisette.

Supposedly that kerfuffle relaxed the dress code a bit, but that didn't stop the chatter when celebrities boldly took off their heels to hit the carpet barefoot (hi, Kristen Stewart and Julia Roberts).

And the latest comfortable celeb to walk the carpet came prepared with a pair of flip flops so she didn't have to go totally sole-less on the famous steps. That celebrity? Jennifer Lawrence.

On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress, 32, attended the Anatomy of a Fall premiere at this year’s film gathering, wearing a look that can only be described black-tie-meets-beachwear.

The Causeway star made a high-fashion statement in a bespoke cardinal red Christian Dior Couture ball gown, featuring a wrap-around shawl, scalloped neckline and full pleated skirt. Red lipstick (courtesy of Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in 005 Shimmer Strawberry) and a Dior necklace completed the look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Though her shoes on the walk into the film's premiere weren't visible, a return trip down the stairs had Lawrence lifting her hemline to reveal black flip-flop sandals underneath, showcasing a bright red pedicure to match the whole look.

In 2016, Julia Roberts made her debut at the event wearing an black Giorgio Armani Privé gown - and walking barefoot up the stairs (a sensible way to avoid a memorable slip-and-fall moment).

Another famous pair of feet that saw daylight at Cannes belong to Kristen Stewart, who made a grand gesture of ditching her Christian Louboutin heels in front of the cameras in 2018, the year that the Spencer actress served as a Cannes competition jury member.

Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter that year that wearing heels was still an unwritten rule — but one that she didn't wish to follow.

“There’s definitely a distinct dress code, right?” she said. “People get really upset at you if you don’t wear heels, or whatever. But you can’t ask people that anymore. It’s kind of a given. Like, if you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either.”