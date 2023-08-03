Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Raising a Black Teen Son and the 'Many Layers He Has to Learn'

Jennifer Hudson tells Real Simple about her sharing historical moments with her son as he navigates life as a Black teenage boy

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 12:47PM EDT
Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Raising a Black Teen Son and the 'Many Layers He Has to Learn'
Photo:

iamjhud/Instagram

Jennifer Hudson is careful in the guidance she provides son David and his group of friends.

The EGOT winner, 41, appears on the September cover of Real Simple, where she talks about bringing son David Daniel Otunga Jr., 13, along with a group of his cousins and friends, to the White House as she performed at the first Juneteenth ceremony there earlier this summer.

"I want my son to be a part of those things—and his cousins and friends. Little David has a really big heart, and he always wants to include them. So I said, 'I’ll sing, but I have to bring my boys,' " she shares.

"And I told the guys, 'When you all get old and you have children, you’re going to say, ‘I was there for the first Juneteenth.' And to be able to sing for it—that’s something I will never forget."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Hudson for the Sept issue of Real Simple

Chrisean Rose/REAL SIMPLE

This fall is a special time for the duo, with Hudson returning for a second season of her eponymous talk show while her teen starts high school.

"David and I joke that we’re both starting a new school year! My son has a busy schedule, and I love to be there for him, so I’m learning how to juggle this newness," she says of the time.

"It used to be I’d hold your hand and take you to the park. Now it's like, how do I mother you? Figuring that out. And how do we exist in this new space?"

Jennifer Hudson for the Sept issue of Real Simple

Chrisean Rose/REAL SIMPLE

Hudson notes, "My son goes to a predominantly white school, and he has giant hair, a whole afro. He loves to walk in there with the big old ’fro and the pick in his hair. And I’m like, 'Do you realize the statement you’re making? Know that just wearing your hair like that is a statement alone.'"

Turning 14 later this month, Hudson says David — whom she shares with ex David Otunga, whom she split from in November 2017 after a decade together — is "very rooted in who he is and OK with that."

"Being a mom of a Black son, you have to make him conscious of and aware of certain things—who he is within the world. And there’s so many layers he has to learn! But he’s at an age where he can fully understand it. And he’s so evolved beyond what I could ever imagine."

Jennifer Hudson for the Sept issue of Real Simple

Chrisean Rose/REAL SIMPLE

Hudson is grateful that David and the rest of the boys "know how to act and behave." 

"The more responsible you show to be, then the more you're allowed to do. For little David, my biggest thing is getting his priorities in order," she shares.

"Knowing education comes first, clean your room, and help take care of home. Learn how to help out and contribute. Those are things that he is learning."

Related Articles
Ashley Simpson, Evan Ross Family
Ashlee Simpson and Ex Pete Wentz's Son Bronx Looks All Grown Up as He Towers Over His Mom in Photo
Jennifer Hudson and Common attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala
Jennifer Hudson Addresses Rumors She's Dating Common: 'He's a Beautiful Man'
14 Months After Uvalde School Shooting, Survivor's Mom Shares His Mental Health Battle: 'Lives with His Scars Daily'
14 Months After Uvalde School Shooting, Survivor's Mom Shares His Mental Health Battle: 'Lives with His Scars Daily'
Jennifer hudson
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Son David's Middle School Graduation: 'My Baby Is a High Schooler'
David Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Hudson's Son: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Jennifer Hudson Says Son, 13, Shouted Her Out in Public to Get Her to Introduce Him to LeBron James
Jennifer Hudson Says Son, 13, Shouted Her Out in Public to Get Her to Introduce Him to LeBron James
Idina Menzel and Walker Nathaniel Diggs attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on October 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Idina Menzel Opens Up About Educating Herself While Raising a Mixed-Race Son: 'It's on Us'
Channing Tatum and daughter Everly
Channing Tatum Opens Up About Being a Single Dad to Daughter Everly: 'I Was Pretty Nervous'
Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend
Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2023
Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey with son
All About Naya Rivera's Son Josey Hollis Dorsey
Kimora Lee Simmons hosted SmileTrain's Mother’s Day Lunch at The Hideaway in Beverly Hills, California on May 9, 2023
Kimora Lee Simmons on Being a Single Parent to 5 Kids: 'I Work to Keep a Smile on Their Face' (Exclusive)
Carmelo Anthony poses with his son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony during the 71st NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
All About Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony's Son Kiyan
tWitch and his kids
Everything Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Said About Parenting His 3 Kids: 'My Favorite Earthly Assignment'
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Daughter Zoie's 15th Birthday with Dinner Outing at Nobu with Friends
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Madison Pettis
Madison Pettis Says She ‘Felt More Comfortable’ with Her Acne on Camera as a Teen (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez with her kids
Jennifer Lopez's 2 Kids: Everything She's Said About Parenting Emme and Max