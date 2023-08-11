Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Son David's 14th Birthday: 'Time to Celebrate'

Jennifer Hudson is serenading her son on his birthday.

In a post shared on Instagram Thursday, the talk show host, 41, sang to her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., and asked her followers to help her wish him a happy 14th birthday.

“Team Jhud can yal pls help me wish wish my kid DOJ a very happy 14th BIRTHDAY, today !” Hudson captioned her post. “Wow yal [sic] wow , I can not believe that I now have a 14 yr old !!!! God is so good !!!! Time to celebrate !!! #proudmom.”

In the video, Hudson filmed David as he played with a basketball and sported a red T-shirt, black shorts, sunglasses and silver chains. “What’s happening?” Hudson asked her son. “Why you got that 13 on? Ain’t you 14 today?” she continued, referencing the number on David’s top.

“Yeah, this is the shirt I wore a year ago today,” David replied, before smiling and shaking his head with a laugh.



“How old are you today?” Hudson then asked her teenage son, as David smile and replied, "14 now."

“Oh my God,” Hudson noted to herself, before starting to sing "Happy Birthday" to her son as the video ended.



Jennifer Hudson/Instagram

The actress and singer shares her son with her ex-fiancé, former WWE Star David Otunga, whom she split from in November 2017 after a decade together.

Back in June, the American Idol alum was celebrating her son, this time at his middle school graduation.

Sharing several snapshots of David after his middle school commencement ceremony, Hudson wrote, "It’s official !!! My baby is a high schooler now. We had such a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends. I am sooo proud of you, DOJ ! Team Jhud can yal help give DOJ a huge congratulations ! 🎓."

Hudson also shared a second post featuring a photo of her adjusting David’s blue graduation gown. “My baby Graduated , Yal !!!!!! DOJ!!!!!!! #classof2023 #proudmom,” she wrote in the caption.

David’s achievement also received some kudos from a few famous faces, with Viola Davis writing in the comments section, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️,” while Katharine McPhee Foster added, “Omg these pictures are precious!! Congratulations Mama. You did good! ❤️😍.”

