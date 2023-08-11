Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Son David's 14th Birthday: 'Time to Celebrate'

The singer and actress sang "Happy Birthday" to her son in a video posted on her Instagram Thursday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 09:29AM EDT
Jennifer Hudson son David Otungo Jr Basketball 03 26 23
Photo:

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson is serenading her son on his birthday. 

In a post shared on Instagram Thursday, the talk show host, 41, sang to her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., and asked her followers to help her wish him a happy 14th birthday.

“Team Jhud can yal pls help me wish wish my kid DOJ a very happy 14th BIRTHDAY, today !” Hudson captioned her post. “Wow yal [sic] wow , I can not believe that I now have a 14 yr old !!!! God is so good !!!! Time to celebrate !!! #proudmom.”

In the video, Hudson filmed David as he played with a basketball and sported a red T-shirt, black shorts, sunglasses and silver chains. “What’s happening?” Hudson asked her son. “Why you got that 13 on? Ain’t you 14 today?” she continued, referencing the number on David’s top.

“Yeah, this is the shirt I wore a year ago today,” David replied, before smiling and shaking his head with a laugh. 

“How old are you today?” Hudson then asked her teenage son, as David smile and replied, "14 now."

 “Oh my God,” Hudson noted to herself, before starting to sing "Happy Birthday" to her son as the video ended.

Jennifer Hudson instagram son David Otunga Jr birthday 08 10 23

Jennifer Hudson/Instagram

The actress and singer shares her son with her ex-fiancé, former WWE Star David Otunga, whom she split from in November 2017 after a decade together.

Back in June, the American Idol alum was celebrating her son, this time at his middle school graduation.

Sharing several snapshots of David after his middle school commencement ceremony, Hudson wrote, "It’s official !!! My baby is a high schooler now. We had such a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends. I am sooo proud of you, DOJ ! Team Jhud can yal help give DOJ a huge congratulations ! 🎓."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hudson also shared a second post featuring a photo of her adjusting David’s blue graduation gown. “My baby Graduated , Yal !!!!!! DOJ!!!!!!! #classof2023 #proudmom,” she wrote in the caption. 

David’s achievement also received some kudos from a few famous faces, with Viola Davis writing in the comments section, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️,” while Katharine McPhee Foster added, “Omg these pictures are precious!! Congratulations Mama. You did good! ❤️😍.”

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloé Celebrate Kylie Jenner's 26th Birthday: 'The Mother of All Mothers'
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates Baby Shower with Family and Friends: 'More Excited with Every Day'
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates Baby Shower with Family and Friends: 'More Excited with Every Day'
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Family Time' in Summer Photos with Her Kids amid Dean McDermott Split
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Family Time' in Summer Photos with Her Kids amid Dean McDermott Split
Carson Daly's Son Jackson Interviews LL Cool J on 50 Years of Hip-Hop: 'He's Intimidating'
Carson Daly's Son Jackson Interviews LL Cool J on 50 Years of Hip-Hop: 'He's Intimidating' (Exclusive)
James Marsden and daughter
James Marsden Shares Rare Throwback Video for 'Angel' Daughter Mary's 18th Birthday: Watch
Harper Beckham, 11, Joins Mom Victoria in Sweet Workout Video
Victoria Beckham Joined by Daughter Harper, 12, for Sweet Workout Session: Watch
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-The-Scenes From How We Roll Video : I Was Nauseous Like a B
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-the-Scenes from 'How We Roll' Video: 'I Was Nauseous Like a B'
Scott Disick Posts Sweet Hang Outs With Penelope and Mason Disick
Scott Disick Spends Quality Time With Kids Penelope and Mason Disick
Savannah Chrisley Poses with Niece Chloe on Her First Day of Fifth Grade: 'Beyond Blessed'
Savannah Chrisley Poses with Niece Chloe on Her First Day of Fifth Grade: 'Beyond Blessed'
Hoda Kotb Is 'Grateful' as Daughters Hope and Haley Treat Her to Breakfast in Bed on 59th Birthday
Hoda Kotb Is 'Grateful' as Daughters Hope and Haley Treat Her to Breakfast in Bed on 59th Birthday
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RXA in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Bra Instagram 08 08 23
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA, 1, in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Underwear
Emily Ratajkowsk and son
Emily Ratajkowski Spends Time with 2-Year-Old Son Sly as They Pick Blackberries by a Lake
beckham family water sports
Victoria Beckham Goes Waterskiing on Lake Vacation with Husband David and Kids: 'Most Perfect Few Days'
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video Of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete'
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete'
Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' âAnt-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Wish Son Dylan a Happy 23rd Birthday: 'Your Biggest Fan'
Mark Wahlberg Poses with Son Brendan On Teen's First Day of High School
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Photo of Actor with Son Brendan on Teen's First Day of High School