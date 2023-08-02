Jennifer Hudson Addresses Rumors She's Dating Common: 'He's a Beautiful Man'

"Rumors say a lot of things," the EGOT winner told TMZ about speculation she and Common are in a relationship

Published on August 2, 2023 04:14PM EDT
Jennifer Hudson and Common attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala
Jennifer Hudson and Common. Photo:

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Did Jennifer Hudson confirm she's dating Common?

On Monday, the EGOT winner spoke to TMZ at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills, California and addressed the rumors that she and Common are in a relationship.

"Rumors say a lot of things," said Hudson, 41, with a shrug when asked about the potential romance. "But he’s a beautiful man, I will give you that. That's for certain."

The outlet's reporter also told the powerhouse vocalist that she and Common, 51, make a "cute couple," and Hudson simply replied, "Thank you."

Jennifer Hudson attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Jennifer Hudson. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Furthermore, the reporter asked if Hudson would consider collaborating with Common on a song. "I don't know. It'd be dope to see two Chicagoans together, but I don't know about that," she said.

In March, the American Idol alum celebrated the rapper's 51st birthday with a photo of them posing together where his arm appeared to be around her.

"Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: Rapper, Common and Singer, Jennifer Hudson pose for a photo before the 69th NBA All-Star Game as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 16, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Tom O'Connor/NBAE via Getty Images)
Common and Jennifer Hudson. Tom O'Connor/NBAE/getty

On his Instagram Story, Common showed appreciation for Hudson's shoutout at the time and reposted the picture, adding, "Thank You!"

The superstars were photographed leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu last month, shortly after dating rumors surfaced again at the top of the year.

In a photo taken outside of the restaurant, the multi-hyphenates can be seen walking alongside each other. Common walks to the left of Hudson as he holds a black jacket in his hand and wears a white hoodie and tan pants, while she wears a pink-and-purple cozy outfit with sunglasses on her head.

Rapper Common during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Common. Kristen Hurlock-Jones/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The two star alongside each other in Breathe, an action-thriller from Stefon Bristol that also stars Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington and Quvenzhané Wallis. The film, announced in May 2022, features Common and Hudson playing husband and wife, as the earth is uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen. Living underground, Hudson's character Maya and her daughter Zora, played by Wallis, must use an oxygen suit to survive, as a new couple joins their underground bunker, per Variety.

After dating rumors surfaced when Common and Hudson were reportedly spotted together in Philadelphia and Chicago in 2022, the Respect actress clarified their outings to Entertainment Tonight in September.

"People create their narratives of it and it's like, okay, you know, how you feel," she said when asked about the rumors. "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

