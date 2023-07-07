Jennifer Gates Shares Sweet Photo of Bill Gates on Grandpa Duty Reading to Baby Leila

Bill Gates is having fun being a grandpa!

On Thursday, Jennifer Gates shared a photo of her and husband Nayel Nassar's daughter, Leila, propped on her lap and getting kisses as the tech magnate, 67, read her the How to Babysit a Grandpa board book by Jean Reagan.

"4th with family & friends ❤️🇺🇸," she captioned the collection of shots.

In April, Melinda French Gates shared the first photo of herself with her newborn granddaughter weeks after her birth.

In the heartwarming shot, Melinda sits up tall in a chair while holding the infant, who is wrapped in a heart-printed blanket, close to her chest.

"There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild 🥰," Melinda wrote on Instagram. "It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age."

The couple celebrated their baby girl in December with an elegant Christmas-themed baby shower in New York City.

Jennifer married Nassar in October 2021 after nearly four years of dating. The wedding was held at their farm in Westchester County, New York.

