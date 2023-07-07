Jennifer Gates Shares Sweet Photo of Bill Gates on Grandpa Duty Reading to Baby Leila

Bill Gates was in his element sharing time with daughter Jennifer Gates and granddaughter Leila

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 04:39PM EDT
Jennifer Gates Shares Sweet Photo of Bill Gates on Grandpa Duty Reading to Baby Leila on Fourth of July
Photo:

Jennifer Gates/Instagram 

Bill Gates is having fun being a grandpa!

On Thursday, Jennifer Gates shared a photo of her and husband Nayel Nassar's daughter, Leila, propped on her lap and getting kisses as the tech magnate, 67, read her the How to Babysit a Grandpa board book by Jean Reagan.

"4th with family & friends ❤️🇺🇸," she captioned the collection of shots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

In April, Melinda French Gates shared the first photo of herself with her newborn granddaughter weeks after her birth.

In the heartwarming shot, Melinda sits up tall in a chair while holding the infant, who is wrapped in a heart-printed blanket, close to her chest.

"There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild 🥰," Melinda wrote on Instagram. "It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age."

Melinda Gates grandchild
Melinda French Gates/Instagram

The couple celebrated their baby girl in December with an elegant Christmas-themed baby shower in New York City.

Jennifer married Nassar in October 2021 after nearly four years of dating. The wedding was held at their farm in Westchester County, New York.

Related Articles
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa, family photo
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Share Photo of 'Perfectly Imperfect' Blended Family on Vacation
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (
Kevin Costner Increases Child Support Offer but Estranged Wife Calls Amount Still 'Inappropriate'
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Aire
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photos of 17-Month-Old Son Aire
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)
Jessica Simpson Talks About Having Another Baby: 'My Body Can't Do It'
Buckingham Palace
Man Handcuffs Himself to Buckingham Palace Gates, Police Say as They Clear the Area
Christina-and-Josh-Hall-on-Boat-070623
Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Shows Off His Tattoos During Fourth of July Boat Day
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Armie Hammer; Elizabeth Chambers
Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers Include Candy Stipulation in Joint Custody Agreement of Their Kids
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Take Son, 5 Months, on Florida Beach Vacation: 'More of a Pool Boy'
Â Khloe Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine as Brother Rob Watches
Daniel Radcliffe arrives for the premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Daniel Radcliffe Says Being a Dad Is 'Really Beautiful’ and Reveals Baby Son Is Already Talking
Christine Brown Spends the Fourth of July with FiancÃÂ© David Woolley and Her Children
Christine Brown Spends the Fourth of July with Fiancé David Wooley and Her Children
Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Baby Bump âSelfies n Stuffâ After Sex Reveal Party
Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Baby Bump Photos After Sex Reveal Party
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Go Boating and Beer Tasting to Celebrate 4th of July
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Take Selfies and Taste Test Beer on Fourth of July: 'Happy 4th, Y'all!'
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Enjoy Boating and Family Time with Daughters on Fourth of July
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Share Photos of Daughters on July 4th: 'Waded for Moments Like This'
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Check Out Parade and Share Laughs on Son Rome's First Fourth of July
Val Chmerkovskiy Watches Fourth of July Parade Alongside Mini-Me Son Rome