Jennifer Garner Wishes Fans a 'Happy Summer' While Modeling a Variety of Quirky Swim Goggles The '13 Going on 30' star showed off four different pairs of goggles as she enjoyed time in the pool By Liza Esquibias Published on July 4, 2023 07:57PM EDT Jennifer Garner is swimming into summer in style. The mom of three, 51, posted a series of photos to her Instagram on Tuesday showing off her collection of swim goggles as she enjoyed some pool time. She captioned it, "Happy summer, y'all. 😎" The post starts with a video of Garner popping her head up from the water to say "happy summer" while wearing a bright red one-shoulder swimsuit and reflective silver goggles. The second image shows the 13 Going On 30 star sitting in the pool in a short-sleeve black wetsuit and smiling up at the camera, this time in transparent black goggles. Jennifer Garner on Growing Out Her Bob and Why Short Hair Is Only 'Fun the Day It's Cut' (Exclusive) In the next photo, Garner poses in a navy printed one-piece with her hands on her hips as her pink and blue goggles push her shoulder-length hair in different directions. The final snap is another of the actress smiling up at the camera as she rocks some blue and yellow goggles along with a white-band Apple Watch and a simple gold chain around her neck. Jennifer Garner/Instagram People commented on the post to compliment Garner's positive spirit, with one calling her "The best ray of sunshine. 🫶🏼" Another person wrote: "The most wholesome and beautiful human, thank you for always making me smile! ❤️" Jennifer Garner Shares Skincare Must-Haves for National Hydration Day, Including One She Calls 'Delish' (Exclusive) This post comes a week after Garner was showing off her gardening skills, where she posted a video to Instagram that showed her fruit trees growing in the garden of her California home. "Summer in my garden," Garner — or should that be Gardener! — captioned the Instagram Reel, which showed her sampling a variety of fresh fruits straight from the branch. The Last Thing He Told Me actress beckoned the camera to follow her through the garden, where viewers could see a sign that read "Once Upon a Farm" — the organic baby food business the actress co-founded — at the entrance. The company — which grows some of its produce on Garner's family farm in Locust Grove Oklahoma — recently partnered with Little Sleepies for a pajama collaboration.In April, a PEOPLE revealed the collaboration between the two, which features a fresh collection of nutritious snack bundles and Little Sleepies signature cozy pajamas and accessories, designed in Once Upon a Farm's vibrant fruit and veggie illustrations. It aims to inspire a lifetime of healthy eating and sleeping. Jennifer Garner Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Video Tour of 'Summer' in Her Fruit Garden Instagram/jennifer.garner "Lucky for all of us at Once Upon a Farm, our favorite brand of cozy sleepwear, Little Sleepies, shares our belief that nutrition and sleep go together like fruits and veggies," Garner, who also serves as Once Upon a Farm's Chief Brand Officer, exclusively told PEOPLE. "It feels good to find like-minded brands to amplify our message that healthy habits and cozy nighttimes can be fun and exciting." A portion of the collection proceeds will be donated to Save the Children through Once Upon a Farm's A Million Meals program which aims to provide 1 million nutritious meals to kids in food-insecure communities in America by 2024.