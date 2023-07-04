Jennifer Garner Wishes Fans a 'Happy Summer' While Modeling a Variety of Quirky Swim Goggles

Jennifer Garner is swimming into summer in style.

The mom of three, 51, posted a series of photos to her Instagram on Tuesday showing off her collection of swim goggles as she enjoyed some pool time. She captioned it, “Happy summer, y’all. 😎”

The post starts with a video of Garner popping her head up from the water to say “happy summer” while wearing a bright red one-shoulder swimsuit and reflective silver goggles.

The second image shows the 13 Going On 30 star sitting in the pool in a short-sleeve black wetsuit and smiling up at the camera, this time in transparent black goggles.

In the next photo, Garner poses in a navy printed one-piece with her hands on her hips as her pink and blue goggles push her shoulder-length hair in different directions.

The final snap is another of the actress smiling up at the camera as she rocks some blue and yellow goggles along with a white-band Apple Watch and a simple gold chain around her neck.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

People commented on the post to compliment Garner’s positive spirit, with one calling her “The best ray of sunshine. 🫶🏼”

Another person wrote: “The most wholesome and beautiful human, thank you for always making me smile! ❤️”

This post comes a week after Garner was showing off her gardening skills, where she posted a video to Instagram that showed her fruit trees growing in the garden of her California home.

"Summer in my garden," Garner — or should that be Gardener! — captioned the Instagram Reel, which showed her sampling a variety of fresh fruits straight from the branch.

The Last Thing He Told Me actress beckoned the camera to follow her through the garden, where viewers could see a sign that read "Once Upon a Farm" — the organic baby food business the actress co-founded — at the entrance.

The company — which grows some of its produce on Garner's family farm in Locust Grove Oklahoma — recently partnered with Little Sleepies for a pajama collaboration.



In April, a PEOPLE revealed the collaboration between the two, which features a fresh collection of nutritious snack bundles and Little Sleepies signature cozy pajamas and accessories, designed in Once Upon a Farm's vibrant fruit and veggie illustrations. It aims to inspire a lifetime of healthy eating and sleeping.

Instagram/jennifer.garner

"Lucky for all of us at Once Upon a Farm, our favorite brand of cozy sleepwear, Little Sleepies, shares our belief that nutrition and sleep go together like fruits and veggies," Garner, who also serves as Once Upon a Farm's Chief Brand Officer, exclusively told PEOPLE. "It feels good to find like-minded brands to amplify our message that healthy habits and cozy nighttimes can be fun and exciting."

A portion of the collection proceeds will be donated to Save the Children through Once Upon a Farm's A Million Meals program which aims to provide 1 million nutritious meals to kids in food-insecure communities in America by 2024.