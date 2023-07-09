Jennifer Garner Shows Off Impressive Bracelet Collection from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Epic Night'

"Our minds are still blown by the generosity of spirit, ferocity and stamina of Taylor Swift," the actress said

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 9, 2023 10:30AM EDT
Photo:

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner is a certified Swiftie!

The actress, 51, attended the first night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday evening, which she documented in an Instagram post the following day.

Her sweet carousel of photos and videos from the outing began with a snap of herself standing next to opening act Gracie Abrams, followed by a video that showed her performing a delighted dance while rocking dozens of bracelets given to her by fellow Swift fans.

"@gracieabrams and @taylorswift: a match made in heaven. 👯‍♀️ We swooned for you, Gracie!" she wrote in the caption.

"And our minds are still blown by the generosity of spirit, ferocity and stamina of Taylor Swift," she continued. "Shout out to @whereismuna, to everyone who stopped by to bring a bracelet and say hello, to stealing a couple of hours with my bestie Laura, to Kansas City for your warmth and enthusiasm and—to us for lucking into the unofficial release party of both Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and the music video for “I Can See You”, directed by TSwift and impeccably performed by @taylorlautner, @joeyking and @helloimpresleycash. Epic night. ✨💜."

In the comments section, the mother of three was met with praise from some of those she had shouted out, including Taylor Lautner, who wrote, "Best night EVER," and MUNA, who said, "You’re the sweetest 🩷."

The Friday concert came the same day that Swift, 33, dropped the long-awaited re-recording of her 2010 album Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The record contains new versions of both the original track listing and previously released bonus songs, plus six new "from the vault" tracks, with assists from Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

Swift announced the album's release date back in May, writing at the time that the songs — all of which she wrote herself — "were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness."

aylor Swift Hugs Ex Taylor Lautner While On Stage During Eras Tour Stop in Kansas

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS 

During the Friday show, Swift premiered a new music video for the song "I Can See You," which stars Joey King, Presley Cash and Lautner, 31, who inspired Speak Now's "Back to December."

In the music video, the trio help Swift take back her album Speak Now. King, 23, and Presley, 26, also made appearances in Swift's 2011 "Mean" music video.

The singer then surprised the crowd by bringing King, Lautner and Cash out after premiering the video — Lautner even surprised the crowd by cartwheeling and backflipping onstage.

