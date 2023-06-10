Jennifer Garner, Sheryl Lee Ralph Discuss Maintaining ‘Healthy Relationships’ with Exes for Their Kids

Jennifer Garner and Sheryl Lee Ralph are getting candid about raising their children in the public eye after divorce.

The actresses sat down together for a discussion part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where they bonded over their dedication to giving their children a normal life despite their jobs.

“With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe,” Ralph, 66, told Garner, adding, “And we love our kids.”

“Yeah and all the stuff that comes with it,” continued Garner, 51, who also said “the mess of parenting” is “a gift.”

Abbott Elementary actress Ralph noted that the duo also share the same dedication to raising their kids in a healthy environment, despite their marriages not working out.

“Both of us having gone through divorce … You did something that I did as well, and that was maintain a healthy relationship with my ex for the health and well-being of my children,” she said.

Ralph added, “And with the spotlight on us all the time, sometimes that can be difficult.”

Ralph shares Ivy-Victoria, 28, and Etienne Maurice, 31 with ex Eric Maurice, whom she divorced in 2001. Garner, meanwhile, shares three children — Samuel, 11, Seraphina Rose, 14, and Violet, 17 — with ex Ben Affleck, whom she divorced in 2015.

“But when I look at my kids, when I see you and your kids, I was like, ‘Girl, we did that,’ Ralph said, to which Alias star Garner responded, “We’re doing it.”

“Yes, we are and I love it. It’s a good thing,” Ralph added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, Broadway star Ralph’s children celebrated her first Emmy win on social media. with her son posting a video on Instagram of himself and his sister screaming in celebration from the audience.

"I've envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!!," he wrote in the caption. "@ivycoco23 are in our seats crying. #emmys2022."