Jennifer Garner, Sheryl Lee Ralph Discuss Maintaining ‘Healthy Relationships’ with Exes for Their Kids

The actresses chatted about parenting while sitting down together for the Actors on Actors series

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 10, 2023 03:54PM EDT
Jennifer Garner and Sheryl Lee Ralph Discuss Maintaining Healthy Relationship with Exes After Their Divorces
Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty 

Jennifer Garner and Sheryl Lee Ralph are getting candid about raising their children in the public eye after divorce.

The actresses sat down together for a discussion part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where they bonded over their dedication to giving their children a normal life despite their jobs.

“With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe,” Ralph, 66, told Garner, adding, “And we love our kids.” 

“Yeah and all the stuff that comes with it,” continued Garner, 51, who also said “the mess of parenting” is “a gift.”

Abbott Elementary actress Ralph noted that the duo also share the same dedication to raising their kids in a healthy environment, despite their marriages not working out.

“Both of us having gone through divorce … You did something that I did as well, and that was maintain a healthy relationship with my ex for the health and well-being of my children,” she said. 

Ralph added, “And with the spotlight on us all the time, sometimes that can be difficult.”

Ralph shares Ivy-Victoria, 28, and Etienne Maurice, 31 with ex Eric Maurice, whom she divorced in 2001. Garner, meanwhile, shares three children — Samuel, 11, Seraphina Rose, 14, and Violet, 17 — with ex Ben Affleck, whom she divorced in 2015.

“But when I look at my kids, when I see you and your kids, I was like, ‘Girl, we did that,’ Ralph said, to which Alias star Garner responded, “We’re doing it.”

“Yes, we are and I love it. It’s a good thing,” Ralph added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, Broadway star Ralph’s children celebrated her first Emmy win on social media. with her son posting a video on Instagram of himself and his sister screaming in celebration from the audience.

"I've envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!!," he wrote in the caption. "@ivycoco23 are in our seats crying. #emmys2022."

Related Articles
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Gregory and Janine 'Need Therapy' Before They Give Romance a Shot
US actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Life in Photos
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Kids Share Emotional Video Celebrating Her Emmy Win: We Are so Proud of You'
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Jennifer Garner arrives at the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Garner Talks Parenting Older Kids: It's 'Hard' to 'Be a Teen Right Now' (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Stylist Daughter Told Her to 'Rise Like a Phoenix, but Younger' on SAG Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
'Abbott Elementary' 's Sheryl Lee Ralph Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted by a 'Famous TV Judge'
Ivy-Victoria Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 80th Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard
Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks Uplifting Young Black Designers, Including Her Stylist Daughter Ivy Coco 
Jennifer Garner is seen in Midtown on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Garner Reveals Her Kids Are Hesitant to Watch Her Movies — But 'Don't Mind' Dad Ben Affleck's
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James accept the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
'Abbott Elementary' 's Janelle James Was 'Drunk' When She Interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Daughter Ivy Styled Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance Look — All the Details
Ben Affleck The Hollywood Reporter Magazine Cover March 2023
Ben Affleck Says He Considers Time with His Kids When Picking Jobs: 'These Years Are Too Important'
Sheryl Lee Ralph and United States Senator Vincent J. Hughes (D-PA) attend The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Who Is Sheryl Lee Ralph's Husband? All About Vincent Hughes
Jennifer Garner at NBC Studios on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Garner on Why Her Children Aren't Allowed on Social Media: 'My Eldest Is Grateful'
Jennifer Lopez with her children Max and Emme (1) Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck (2)
Jennifer Lopez Says Her Kids 'Love' and 'Appreciate' Stepdad Ben Affleck: 'He's a Wonderful Father'
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph on the Inspiration Behind Her AIDS Activism: 'Somebody's Got to do Something'