Jennifer Garner Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Video Tour of 'Summer' in Her Fruit Garden

Jennifer Garner has some seriously green fingers!

The 13 Going on 30 actress, 51, posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday that showed her the spoils from the fruit trees growing in the garden of her Californian home.

"Summer in my garden," Garner — or should that be Gardener! — captioned the Instagram Reel, which showed her sampling a variety of fresh fruits straight from the branch.

As the mom of three beckoned the camera to follow her through the garden, viewers could see a sign that read "Once Upon a Farm" — the organic baby food business the actress co-founded — at the entrance.



Jennifer Garner shows fans around her garden in an Instagram video. Jennifer Garner Instagram

Sounds of Alpert & The Tijuana Brass’ Spanish Flea track played over the video as the actress held up an apricot, while the name of the fruit appeared written across the screen. After Garner took a bite of it for the camera, an image of a fig growing on a tree appeared, followed by a nectarine tree - both captioned with their names.

As the actress sampled one of her homegrown nectarines she pointed towards nearby apple trees as the caption asked viewers: "See our apples?"

Next, the video showed a juicy peach on one of Garner's trees, before the camera panned back to the The Last Thing He Told Me actress, who grimaced as she took a bite from an apple. “Apples are not ready!” the caption over her wincing reaction read.



Jennifer Garner holds up an apricot in her garden. Jennifer Garner Instagram

When she's not busy growing fruit at home, the actress has been building her Once Upon a Farm business. The company — which grows some of its produce on Garner's family farm in Locust Grove Oklahoma — recently partnered with Little Sleepies for a pajama collaboration.



In April, a PEOPLE exclusive revealed the collaboration between the two, which features a fresh collection of nutritious snack bundles and Little Sleepies signature cozy pajamas and accessoriesdesigned in Once Upon a Farm's vibrant fruit and veggie illustrations. It aims to inspire a lifetime of healthy eating and sleeping.

"Lucky for all of us at Once Upon a Farm, our favorite brand of cozy sleepwear, Little Sleepies, shares our belief that nutrition and sleep go together like fruits and veggies," Garner, who also serves as Once Upon a Farm's Chief Brand Officer, exclusively told PEOPLE. "It feels good to find like-minded brands to amplify our message that healthy habits and cozy nighttimes can be fun and exciting."

A portion of the collection proceeds will be donated to Save the Children through Once Upon a Farm's A Million Meals program which aims to provide 1 million nutritious meals to kids in food-insecure communities in America by 2024.

Jennifer Garner arrives at the STARZ's "Party Down" Season 3 FYC Screening Event. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Back in 2021, Once Upon a Farm announced its "A Million Meals" initiative with Save the Children. At the time, Garner chatted exclusively to PEOPLE about the program and her excitement at giving back.

"I loved the idea of being part of a business that could have a meaningful impact on Save the Children's work because I've worked there forever," Garner said of the initiative at the time. "So Once Upon a Farm came up, and in the very first meeting I said, 'If you really want to connect my heart and soul, connect Once Upon a Farm to Save the Children.' "

"Once Upon a Farm is small, but we wanted to really show that we are serious about making this impact and A Million [Meals] is a daunting, audacious goal, but why not? So that's what we're going with," said the 13 Going on 30 star, and added that she is "so excited" to discuss the charitable program.

