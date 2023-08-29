Jennifer Garner Shares Kindergarten Throwback Pic in ‘Homemade’ Sweater: ‘Happy Back to School’

Jennifer Garner shares Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
Published on August 29, 2023 08:31AM EDT
Jennifer Garner Shares Cute Kindergarten Throwback Photo in âHomemadeâ Sweater
Jennifer Garner. Photo:

Jennifer Garner Instagram; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Garner is wishing everyone a “Happy Back to School” by sharing a throwback kindergarten picture. 

On Monday, the 13 Going On 30 actress, 51, posted a snap of herself during her preschool days to mark students’ return to school. In the picture, Garner rocked a voluminous fringe bob haircut, a homemade sweater and a necklace with a love-heart pendant. 

Displaying a beaming smile to the camera, Garner’s signature dimples were on full display as she posed for her school photo. “Happy back to school, everyone, from kindergarten Jen in her homemade and hand embroidered jumper,” the actress wrote in her caption.

“Featuring a necklace earned by practicing piano,” she added. “Congratulations, Mamas, and 😭😭 they’re so big xxxx 🍎📝♥️📚🚸🖍️.”

“How have you looked exactly the same your whole life?! So cute,” one fan commented, while a second said, “You look exactly the same! Adorable💜. Sweetest smile.”

Actor Taylor Lautner also wrote, “Oh MYYY 🥹.”

Garner shares three children — Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 14, and Samuel, 11 — with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 until 2018 when their divorce was finalized.

Earlier this month, Garner was spotted having a morning jog with her boyfriend, John Miller. The actress and the chairman and CEO of Cali Group were seen exercising in Brentwood, California. Both holding onto their phones, the pair rocked dark fitness gear and baseball caps. Miller also wore a T-shirt that had a Cali Group logo on top. 

The pair, who were first linked in 2018, have been seen on multiple occasions, including when they were pictured on a romantic stroll in late January.  Holding hands in Santa Barbara, California, a source told PEOPLE in February that the pair were having "a lot of fun.”

"John is a great guy. She has a lot of fun with him," the source added. "They like to date out of the spotlight and often leave L.A. for weekend trips."

