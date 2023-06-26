Jennifer Garner Shares Skincare Must-Haves for National Hydration Day, Including One She Calls ‘Delish’ (Exclusive)

Jennifer Garner knows a thing or two about skin care.

The Neutrogena brand ambassador, 51, has long been educating her fanbase on the multiple benefits of SPF. To celebrate National Hydration Day, which is also the first day of summer, Garner spoke to PEOPLE about another MVP in her routine: hyaluronic acid.

“Hydration is everything,” the Party Down and The Last Thing He Told Me star says. “In skin care, the triangle is hyaluronic acid, SPF and retinol. You need all three.”

She explains, “SPF is what holds the ship together, retinol is telling your skin to keep growing new skin cells, and hyaluronic acid binds moisture to it, so there are fewer wrinkles and more bounce.”

Garner jokes that every time she looks at 17-year-old daughter Violet’s “incredible, perfectly dewy skin,” she thinks, “ah, let me grab my hyaluronic acid.”

Kelly Sullivan/Getty

The star’s current favorites are the anchor to her nighttime routine. After a day on set or protecting herself from the sun, deep-cleaning is essential for Garner, and that’s where the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Cleanser, Fragrance-Free comes in.

“It’s super gentle — it’s got no fragrance, no funny stuff — but it will get rid of the gunk and it [attracts] moisture. It's signaling to your skin, ‘Hey, we're about to do the good and really lock some stuff in here.’”

A recent add to her rotation is the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Sleeping Mask. “It is delish,” Garner says.

“It's great on your lips, and it's great under your eyes. You wake up and you can really see the difference. It's like going to sleep with your coffee maker already set. You're giving your future self a gift,” she gushes. “That's how I feel about the sleeping mask.”

National Hydration Day is in its eighth year, and Garner has been hydrating from head to toe much longer than that — and she’s “working on” getting her kids into the groove, too.

Jennifer Garner at the Today Show on April 11. Raymond Hall/GC Images

Garner also shared the sunscreens that have got a spot on her vanity and in her bag right now, and why it’s important to have a few in your rotation to meet every need.

The actress and producer says the biggest change during warmer months is her more-is-more approach to SPF, “especially if you use retinol.”

"It’s like [that saying] the higher the hair, the closer to God. In Summer, the higher the SPF…you’ve got to add to those numbers,” she explains of reaching for 50+ whenever possible.

Layering is also a must. While it might sound daunting in hot summer months, the key is to find a lightweight combo that works for you.

“I start with Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum, SPF 60+, and then I really love the Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tinted Face Liquid Sunscreen, SPF 30. It has a tint, it's nourishing for your skin, and it does not break you out. No, ma'am.”

On super-hot days “where I know I'm going to be sweaty, or if I am feeling like my skin is feeling oily for whatever reason, I will pivot to Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 55,” Garner says.

Jennifer Garner at the Party Down screening on June 3. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

“This is a long time favorite of mine. If you want proper makeup on, it’s great under makeup because it’s so light. But it’s also great on [areas like] your arms. Sometimes if you feel like you've got some thick, goopy sunscreen in your pores, you're just like, ‘ah!’ and want to scrub it off. I love the feel of this on my skin. If I'm running outside on a hot day, I can still feel the wind in my skin,” she says.

While Garner loves her products, she’s not at all wrapped up in what she sees when she looks in the mirror. “I’m not focusing too much in the mirror, which I know because I need to work on my eyebrows!”

Garner continues, “I’m focusing on feeling strong inside my body. If you are my age, and you aren’t meeting the requirements for cardiovascular work, every risk factor goes up. I want to feel good for as long as I can, so I’m in that mode.”