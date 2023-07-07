Jennifer Garner to Reprise Elektra Role in 'Deadpool 3' 20 Years After 'Daredevil': Report

The actress played the Marvel character in 2003's "Daredevil" opposite Ben Affleck and in her 2005 standalone film "Elektra"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
Published on July 7, 2023 06:11PM EDT
Jennifer Garner Returning as Elektra in Deadpool 3: Report
Photo:

getty; everett

Jennifer Garner is slipping back into her past superhero role nearly 20 years later.

The actress will return as Elektra in the upcoming Deadpool 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Deadpool sequel, which is currently filming in London, now falls under Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe and stars Ryan Reynolds and, back as Wolverine, Hugh Jackman.

Reps for Disney and Garner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for confirmation.

Garner, 51, first played the assassin Elektra in 2003's Daredevil opposite now-ex-husband Ben Affleck, then later in her 2005 standalone film.

Back in 2021, Garner told THR she was disappointed by her standalone Elektra movie, especially after seeing how subsequent Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige produced beloved Marvel films after her tenure.

Jennifer Garner attends Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere held at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Garner.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

"It’s such a shame, honestly, because once Kevin took over, everything there was elevated: the writing, the direction, the comedy inside of the stories they were telling. And I did not have that experience," she said at the time.

Deadpool 3 is directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Garner and Reynolds on the Netflix movie The Adam Project.

In a recent Glamour interview, Garner recalled her struggles working in Elektra's tight-fitting costume at the time. She said she also underwent extensive martial arts training to use the sai weapons.

Jennifer Garner attends STARZ's 'Party Down' Season 3 FYC screening event at Hollywood Athletic Club on June 03, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

"I had to be cut out of and sewn into the pleather pants every time I had to pee, and that was like a 45-minute undertaking. So I definitely held it in. And I had so many chicken-cutlet fake boobs in to make Elektra's boobs; I think there were three on each side of different sizes. And everything was pushed up and out."

"I was just this close to a wardrobe malfunction at all times," she added. "There's not enough tape in the world to make this stuff safe."

Deadpool 3 is currently expected to hit theaters May 3, 2024.

