Jennifer Garner Reflects on SAG Membership as She Joins Strike Picket Lines: 'Proud to Walk in Solidarity'

“It will take all of us working together on both sides to evolve our industry," the actress wrote on Instagram Saturday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on July 22, 2023 08:15PM EDT
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner joins the strike picket lines in Los Angeles. Photo:

Jennifer Garner/instagram

Jennifer Garner is reflecting on her SAG-AFTRA membership as she joins the picket lines of the ongoing strike.

On Saturday, the 51-year-old actress shared BeReal footage of her carrying a sign in front of Fox Studios in Los Angeles, as she explained why she is protesting alongside her fellow actors.

“I was so excited to earn my @sagaftra card in 1995. I remember calling my parents and telling them I was going to receive health care — as an actor,” Garner began her Instagram caption. “Joining SAG instantly legitimized my improbable fantasy of working as an actor and turned it into an actual job."

Jennifer Garner SAG strike picket line
Jennifer Garner joins the picket lines at Fox Studios in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Garner/instagram

“Getting my feet under me happened in fits and starts over years — it was so hard,” the actress recalled. “Thinking of how wildly the industry has changed — I can’t imagine — it must be close to impossible now.”

“And for journeymen actors — not to mention — stunts, background, stand-ins (all of whom make up the backbone of everything you see) how frustrating to accrue experience and credits, be recognized for your great work, and see your quality of life backslide,” Garner acknowledged.

The 13 Going on 30 star shared, “I’m proud to walk in solidarity with my fellow SAG members and in support of @wgaeast @writersguildwest, but picketing in front of FOX Studios was sobering.”

“One year ago I was shooting on this lot and it was bustling with artists of every stripe: cameramen and women, grips, electric, costumers, grounds people, props, production offices, hair and makeup, caterers. What is summer like for them this year?” she wrote.

“I am walking as one of the lucky ones and every day I’m grateful,” she continued. “It will take all of us working together on both sides to evolve our industry, to set future generations of artists up for sustainable careers, and to get ourselves and our beloved colleagues back to work.”

Jennifer Garner SAG strike
Jennifer Garner joins the picket lines at Fox Studios in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Garner/instagram

Garner is among one of the many actors who have joined the picket lines after SAG-AFTRA announced on July 13 that the union would be going on strike, which essentially shut down production on most television series and movies.

In a press conference last week, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher called the decision to strike “unanimous” and said that the “entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I.” The Writers Guild of America has also been on strike since May 2.

Ahead of the strike, members of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) had been seeking pay and residual increases, higher caps on pension and health contributions and regulating the use of artificial intelligence, among other things.

