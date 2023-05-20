Lifestyle Home Jennifer Garner's $300 LED Lamp for Gardening in the Dark Is So Elegant — and This Amazon Lookalike Is Just $42 Both portable lamps have calm ambient lighting and a long battery life By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 20, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty / People / Reese Herrington Jennifer Garner is bringing her “Pretend Cooking Show” Instagram series to a whole new level in a recent reel. In the post, the actress whipped up some delicious brown butter pasta featuring freshly harvested sage from her garden. Any at-home chef knows that dinner occasionally gets cooked after sunset, and this can make harvesting fresh veggies and herbs in the dark quite challenging. Well, the actress has a genius hack for venturing into the garden after hours: a portable LED light. Garner used the $300 Lumens Carrie Table Lamp, but we scoured the Internet and found a nearly identical LED light that has most of the same features — and it’s even on sale. Amazon Buy It! Tubicen Portable LED Table Lamp, $42.50 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com This Leak-Proof Hardtop Gazebo Is a ‘Perfect Addition’ to Backyards and Patios, and It's on Sale Whether you’re harvesting from the garden, reading in bed, or are looking to add ambiance at home, this Tubicen Portable LED Table Lamp is a great way to brighten up your space. While a flashlight can do that just fine, the lamp has a stylish design that serves as a piece of decor in your home. It has a brass handle that gives it a rustic look and it only weighs 1.3 pounds, allowing you to move it from room to room with ease. Plus, the non-slip bottom prevents it from toppling over once you place it down beside you. Some LED lights can be painfully bright, but the lamp uses 3,000 Kelvins of warm white light for a relaxed setting. It’s completely cordless, too — the battery lasts up to 110 hours on a single charge, making it the perfect to have in the case of a power outage. The lamp also has four brightness levels. This 'Spacious' Deck Box Protects Patio Cushions and Gardening Supplies, Pool Toys, and More Shoppers love its lightweight design, calming display, and that it has multiple uses. “This sweet little LED lamp provides perfect ambient lighting in my screened-in gazebo at night, even on its lowest setting,” one five-star reviewer said. “I am obsessed with these lights. So sleek [and] modern and make any room look so chic,” another person wrote. A third reviewer wrote that it’s “easy to move from place to place,” adding, “I use it in the garden [and] as a night light in my bedroom and I take it camping. It gives plenty of light walking at night and gives a nice warm light at the table.” Whether you use it inside or outside, the Tubicen Portable LED Table Lamp is a must for summer entertaining. Shop this elegant and practical lamp that’s similar to Garner’s at Amazon before the discount ends. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Avène Thermal Spring Water Is a 'Life Saver' for Sensitive Skin, and It's on Sale Today Hot Sleepers Can’t Stop Raving About This ‘Soft and Cool’ Mattress Topper That’s on Sale for $24 at Amazon The 10 Best Deals Under $10 in Amazon’s Outlet This Weekend