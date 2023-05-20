Jennifer Garner's $300 LED Lamp for Gardening in the Dark Is So Elegant — and This Amazon Lookalike Is Just $42

Jennifer Garner is bringing her “Pretend Cooking Show” Instagram series to a whole new level in a recent reel. In the post, the actress whipped up some delicious brown butter pasta featuring freshly harvested sage from her garden.

Any at-home chef knows that dinner occasionally gets cooked after sunset, and this can make harvesting fresh veggies and herbs in the dark quite challenging. Well, the actress has a genius hack for venturing into the garden after hours: a portable LED light.

Garner used the $300 Lumens Carrie Table Lamp, but we scoured the Internet and found a nearly identical LED light that has most of the same features — and it’s even on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Tubicen Portable LED Table Lamp, $42.50 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Whether you’re harvesting from the garden, reading in bed, or are looking to add ambiance at home, this Tubicen Portable LED Table Lamp is a great way to brighten up your space. While a flashlight can do that just fine, the lamp has a stylish design that serves as a piece of decor in your home.

It has a brass handle that gives it a rustic look and it only weighs 1.3 pounds, allowing you to move it from room to room with ease. Plus, the non-slip bottom prevents it from toppling over once you place it down beside you.

Some LED lights can be painfully bright, but the lamp uses 3,000 Kelvins of warm white light for a relaxed setting. It’s completely cordless, too — the battery lasts up to 110 hours on a single charge, making it the perfect to have in the case of a power outage. The lamp also has four brightness levels.

Shoppers love its lightweight design, calming display, and that it has multiple uses. “This sweet little LED lamp provides perfect ambient lighting in my screened-in gazebo at night, even on its lowest setting,” one five-star reviewer said.

“I am obsessed with these lights. So sleek [and] modern and make any room look so chic,” another person wrote.

A third reviewer wrote that it’s “easy to move from place to place,” adding, “I use it in the garden [and] as a night light in my bedroom and I take it camping. It gives plenty of light walking at night and gives a nice warm light at the table.”

Whether you use it inside or outside, the Tubicen Portable LED Table Lamp is a must for summer entertaining. Shop this elegant and practical lamp that’s similar to Garner’s at Amazon before the discount ends.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

