Jennifer Garner Wore a Polka-Dot Midi Skirt, and We Found Similar Styles of the Summer Trend Starting at $25

Kate Middleton and Reese Witherspoon keep breaking out the polka-dots, too

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
Published on July 18, 2023 07:00PM EDT

Jennifer Garner attends "Party Down" FYC at Hollywood Athletic Club
Photo:

Getty Images

Jennifer Garner was spotted — well, her outfit was! 

In the most literal sense, the 13 Going on 30 actress recently stepped out in a fun polka-dot midi skirt when attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Kansas City. We spotted the patterned piece in a series of Instagram photos and videos she shared (she accessorized with the many friendship bracelets fans gave her, too!), and instantly, we knew it was the same print other stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and Nina Dobrev have also recently repped. 

To keep the look fun and fit for a concert, Garner paired the polished print with a graphic T-shirt that read “Je' t'aime.” She had on a pair of white sneakers, along with a dainty necklace and her black glasses. 

Jennifer Garner polka dots

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Polka-Dot Skirts Inspired by Jennifer Garner

Sure, the print itself is a trend right now — Katy Perry recently wore polka dots in the form of a necktie to Wimbledon, Witherspoon was seen sporting them in a recent Instagram post, and, in general, the Princess of Wales wears the classic print fairly often — but it seems Garner was able to take an already-trendy pattern and make it, well, even trendier. Midi and maxi skirts are also hot right now, as stars like Taylor Swift, Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez, are wearing the breezy style. 

24seven Comfort Apparel Polka Dots and Pleated Pockets Midi Skirt, $26 (Save 42%)

Target 24seven Comfort Apparel Womens Polka Dots And Pleated Pockets Midi Skirt

Target

One of the most budget-conscious options on the list is this $26 option from Target. The pattern and colors are the same as the ones on Garner’s, but the cut looks breezier than the star’s, which appears to be more of a straight silhouette. Currently 42 percent off, the skirt is only available online, so scoop it up now.  

Exlura High-Waist Polka Dot Pleated Midi Skirt with Pockets, $34

Amazon EXLURA Womens High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Garner’s skirt has more traditional-style polka dots — perfectly shaped and perfectly organized in a row — but other picks incorporate the design in more abstract ways, like this Exlura High-Waisted skirt, which has more than 11,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. Scattered all around and almost at random, the polka dots feel more modern than classic, yet still on-trend. 

One shopper wrote, “I love this skirt so much. I would wear it everyday if I could! It is so cute and fits so well.” They added that “the material doesn’t wrinkle” and it feels “high quality.” You can also grab the on-sale skirt in more colors than just black: the pink, blue, and yellow options are plastered with the print, too.    

Summersalt The Beach to Brunch Wrap Skirt, (Save $20)

Summersalt The Beach to Brunch Wrap Skirt

Summersalt

Garner’s skirt had some dimension to it, as it had layers: The polka-dot fabric draped over a solid black layer. And this now-$60 Summersalt wrap skirt gives off similar vibes. For a bit of contrast (and eye candy), it has both black and white polka dots, and if you’re looking for a little “elegance on the beach,” as one shopper shared, it can also be coordinated with a matching swimsuit

So, pick your polka dot — classic, modern, multi-colored — and gear up to dress like Garner this summer. Keep scrolling to shop more styles from Nordstrom, Amazon, and more. 

River Island Frill Chiffon High-Low Midi Skirt, $72 

Nordstrom RIVER ISLAND Frill Chiffon High-Low Midi Skirt

Nordstrom

T Tahari Polka Dot Print Pull-On Pleated Skirt, $25 (Save 63%)

Nordstrom Rack T TAHARI Polka Dot Print Pull-On Pleated Skirt

Nordstrom Rack

Chaus Dot Print Bias Cut Midi Skirt, $59

Nordstrom CHAUS Dot Print Bias Cut Midi Skirt

Nordstrom

The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt, $40 (Save 20%)

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

Amazon

Mango Circle Skirt, $89.99 

Zappos MANGO Circle Skirt

Zappos

