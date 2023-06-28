Jennifer Garner on Growing Out Her Bob and Why Short Hair Is Only ‘Fun the Day It's Cut’ (Exclusive)

Jennifer Garner is ready to move on from her short-hair era.

In April, during her appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, the Last Thing He Told Me star debuted a chic shoulder-length bob, but these days, she’s working on growing it out.

“Short hair is fun the day it’s cut. Then you have to actually do it,” she told PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

The busy award-winning actress and mom adds that, with a lengthier mane, there’s simply more to work with, noting, “With long hair, you can just stick it in a bun on top of your head.”

When it comes down to her skincare routine, the 51-year-old also loves to stick with what she knows and loves, including her favorites from Neutrogena, for which she is an ambassador.

“Hydration is everything,” Garner said while speaking to PEOPLE for the brand’s eighth National Hydration Day, which kicked off on the first day of summer. “In skin care, the triangle is hyaluronic acid, SPF and retinol. You need all three.”

She explained, “SPF is what holds the ship together, retinol is telling your skin to keep growing new skin cells, and hyaluronic acid binds moisture to it, so there are fewer wrinkles and more bounce.”

Deep cleansing with the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Cleanser, Fragrance-Free and moisturizing her lips with the overnight mask from the same line are crucial steps for the producer — so is daily SPF application. Garner believes in a more-is-more approach to SPF, “especially if you use retinol" and in the warmer months.

"It’s like [that saying] the higher the hair, the closer to God. In summer, the higher the SPF…you’ve got to add to those numbers,” she explained of reaching for 50+ whenever possible.

Along with with her vanity favorites, Garner is prioritizing her inner glow.

“I’m focusing on feeling strong inside my body. If you are my age, and you aren’t meeting the requirements for cardiovascular work, every risk factor goes up. I want to feel good for as long as I can, so I’m in that mode.”

She also points out, "I’m not focusing too much in the mirror, which I know because I need to work on my eyebrows!"

