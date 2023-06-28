Jennifer Garner on Growing Out Her Bob and Why Short Hair Is Only ‘Fun the Day It's Cut’ (Exclusive)

The actress and producer spoke with PEOPLE about why she's ready to have a longer hairdo again

By
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields is a Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. She has been working at the brand since 2005 and has 17 years reporting and writing, and eight years editing style and beauty content for the brand.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Jennifer Garner attends STARZ's 'Party Down' Season 3 FYC screening
Photo:

 Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jennifer Garner is ready to move on from her short-hair era.

In April, during her appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, the Last Thing He Told Me star debuted a chic shoulder-length bob, but these days, she’s working on growing it out. 

Short hair is fun the day it’s cut. Then you have to actually do it,” she told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. 

The busy award-winning actress and mom adds that, with a lengthier mane, there’s simply more to work with, noting, “With long hair, you can just stick it in a bun on top of your head.”

Jennifer Garner

Getty

When it comes down to her skincare routine, the 51-year-old also loves to stick with what she knows and loves, including her favorites from Neutrogena, for which she is an ambassador.

“Hydration is everything,” Garner said while speaking to PEOPLE for the brand’s eighth National Hydration Day, which kicked off on the first day of summer. “In skin care, the triangle is hyaluronic acid, SPF and retinol. You need all three.”

She explained, “SPF is what holds the ship together, retinol is telling your skin to keep growing new skin cells, and hyaluronic acid binds moisture to it, so there are fewer wrinkles and more bounce.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Deep cleansing with the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Cleanser, Fragrance-Free and moisturizing her lips with the overnight mask from the same line are crucial steps for the producer — so is daily SPF application. Garner believes in a more-is-more approach to SPF, “especially if you use retinol" and in the warmer months.

"It’s like [that saying] the higher the hair, the closer to God. In summer, the higher the SPF…you’ve got to add to those numbers,” she explained of reaching for 50+ whenever possible.

Jennifer Garner attends Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere held at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Along with with her vanity favorites, Garner is prioritizing her inner glow.

“I’m focusing on feeling strong inside my body. If you are my age, and you aren’t meeting the requirements for cardiovascular work, every risk factor goes up. I want to feel good for as long as I can, so I’m in that mode.” 

She also points out, "I’m not focusing too much in the mirror, which I know because I need to work on my eyebrows!"

Related Articles
Venus Williams arrives at The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London.
Venus Williams Matches Sister Serena's Fun Pink Dip-Dyed Hairstyle – See the Look!
Connie Boss Alexander, stephen twitch boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’s Mom Connie Opens Up for the First Time Since His Death: 'He Was My Heart' (Exclusive)
Nina Dobrev debuts bangs
Nina Dobrev Debuts Her New Hairstyle on ‘Bangin’ Night Out: 'Chop Chop'
Football quarterback Devlin Hodges and US singer Lainey Wilson attend the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023.
Lainey Wilson Reveals Why She and Boyfriend Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Waited 2 Years to Go Public (Exclusive)
Olivia looked chic in a La Ligne zoo sweater, white maxi skirt, black sunglasses and loafers.
Olivia Wilde Is All Smiles as She Steps Out in a Zoo-Print Sweater by One of Her Favorite Brands
Rod Stewart home for sale
Rod Stewart 'Won’t Take a Penny Under' $70 Million for His L.A. Mansion (Exclusive)
Ashley Park at the premiere of Joy Ride
'Joy Ride' Star Ashley Park Gives Her Characters a Signature Scent: ‘I'm Such a Sensory Person’ (Exclusive)
Credit Cibelle Levi __ @CibelleLevi_TOTY_Sofia Vergara_037 FINAL
Sofia Vergara Shares Her Beauty Motto — More Is More! — as She Launches Suncare Brand Toty (Exclusive)
Lili Reinhart Max Mara Cruise 2024 fashion show
Lili Reinhart Debuts 'Sealed with a Kiss' Tattoo in Memory of Late Grandmother
Josh and Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Shares His Worst Family Vacation Memory: Maine Must Have ‘Outlawed Air Conditioners’ (Exclusive)
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner Hopes to ‘Hold On to as Much as He Can’ amid Expensive Divorce (Exclusive Source)
Blair Underwood Marries Longtime Friend Josie Hart
Josie Hart Married Blair Underwood in a Swarovski Crystal-Covered Gown That Took Over 2,000 Hours to Make (Exclusive)
Jennifer Garner attends Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere held at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Garner Shares Skincare Must-Haves for National Hydration Day, Including One She Calls ‘Delish’ (Exclusive)
Kim Petras performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 23, 2023
Kim Petras Wears a T-Shirt with Viral Fergie Cartwheel Meme During ‘Today’ Performance
Kim Petras; Jun 4, 2023 Location: Los Angeles, CA
Kim Petras Is Single — but Goes on Dates 'Every Now and Then to Stay Sane' (Exclusive)
Katie Holmes attends the 2023 American Ballet Theatre's summer season opening night
Katie Holmes Steps Out in Skin-Baring Knit Dress for Mother-Daughter Date at the Ballet