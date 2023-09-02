Jennifer Garner Celebrated an Angel City FC Goal in the Pants Style That’s Bound to Be Trendy for Fall

Shop similar styles starting at $25

Archaic fashion rules say you can’t wear white after Labor Day, but for off-white, we’re making an exception.

That’s because Jennifer Garner recently attended an Angel City FC soccer game (a team in which she invests) wearing a uniform of off-white trousers, a white tee, sneakers, and an FC cap — a basic, neutral outfit that is so good we can’t help but want to carry it into fall. 

The khaki-leaning bottoms are a warmer, more toned-down white suitable for the muted shades of autumn. And then there’s the pants’ roomy, wide-leg silhouette, which we’ve seen soar in popularity this year with stars like Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Sandra Bullock, and more. Garner’s also featured flap back pockets and belt loops, which added a touch of sophistication to her otherwise sporty outfit.

We don’t know exactly what brand Garner wore, but her look is easy to recreate with similar styles found online. Keep scrolling to shop options from Amazon, Madewell, J.Crew, and more starting at $24.

Off-White Pants Inspired by Jennifer Garner

Madewell Emmet 2.0 Wide-Leg Pants

Madewell Relaxed Chino Pants

Madewell

Madewell’s best-selling Emmett 2.0 Wide-Leg Pants are a great dupe, featuring stylishly slanted front pockets and square back pockets that give them a chic utilitarian feel. They’re also dyed for a worn-in look, and their cotton-elastane blend is super comfy. One reviewer described them as “dream pants” with the “perfect rise” and “vintage vibe.” 

Tommy Hilfiger Hampton Chino

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Hampton Chino Lightweight Pants for Women with Relaxed Fit

Amazon

The Hampton Chinos from Tommy Hilfiger are a lot like Garner’s pants in that they’re slightly cropped and a bit dressy. There are belt loops for optional accessorizing, along with slit back pockets. They’re also made of cotton, so the class doesn’t sacrifice comfort — and cuffed pant legs are optional. Amazon reviewers say they have a “great fit”— and best of all, they’re currently on sale. 

Whether you’re planning to cheer on your favorite sports team like Garner, or simply want to diversify your pants collection, it’s worth grabbing a pair like hers to wear year ’round. Shop more similar styles below. 

Everlane The Way-High Jean

Everlane The Way-HighÂ® Jean

Everlane

Gap High-Rise Stride Khakis

GAP High Rise Stride Khakis with Washwell

GAP

J.Crew Sailor Heritage Chino

J.Crew Sailor heritage chino pant

J.Crew 

Madewell Relaxed Chino

Madewell Relaxed Chino Pants

Madewell

Lee High-Rise A-LIne Crop Jean

Amazon Lee Women's High-Rise Relaxed Fit a Line Crop Jean

Amazon

Lululemon City Sleek High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants

Lululemon City Sleek 5 Pocket High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Full Length

Lululemon

