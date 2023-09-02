Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Garner Celebrated an Angel City FC Goal in the Pants Style That’s Bound to Be Trendy for Fall Shop similar styles starting at $25 By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 2, 2023 12:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Archaic fashion rules say you can’t wear white after Labor Day, but for off-white, we’re making an exception. That’s because Jennifer Garner recently attended an Angel City FC soccer game (a team in which she invests) wearing a uniform of off-white trousers, a white tee, sneakers, and an FC cap — a basic, neutral outfit that is so good we can’t help but want to carry it into fall. The khaki-leaning bottoms are a warmer, more toned-down white suitable for the muted shades of autumn. And then there’s the pants’ roomy, wide-leg silhouette, which we’ve seen soar in popularity this year with stars like Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Sandra Bullock, and more. Garner’s also featured flap back pockets and belt loops, which added a touch of sophistication to her otherwise sporty outfit. We don’t know exactly what brand Garner wore, but her look is easy to recreate with similar styles found online. Keep scrolling to shop options from Amazon, Madewell, J.Crew, and more starting at $24. Off-White Pants Inspired by Jennifer Garner Lee High-Rise A-Line Crop Jean, $23.64–$54.99; amazon.com Madewell Emmet 2.0 Wide-Leg Pants, $98; madewell.com Tommy Hilfiger Hampton Chino, $25.02 (orig. $35.96); amazon.com Everlane The Way-High Jean, $77 (orig. $118); everlane.com Gap High-Rise Stride Khakis, $47.97 at checkout (orig. $79.95); gap.com J.Crew Sailor Heritage Chino Pant, $58.50 with code SHOPNOW (orig. $98); jcrew.com Madewell Relaxed Chino, $98; madewell.com Lululemon City Sleek High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants, $128; shop.lululemon.com Martha Stewart Launched a New Home Office Collection at Amazon Today — Here’s What’s to Shop Madewell Emmet 2.0 Wide-Leg Pants Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $98 Madewell’s best-selling Emmett 2.0 Wide-Leg Pants are a great dupe, featuring stylishly slanted front pockets and square back pockets that give them a chic utilitarian feel. They’re also dyed for a worn-in look, and their cotton-elastane blend is super comfy. One reviewer described them as “dream pants” with the “perfect rise” and “vintage vibe.” Tommy Hilfiger Hampton Chino Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $25 The Hampton Chinos from Tommy Hilfiger are a lot like Garner’s pants in that they’re slightly cropped and a bit dressy. There are belt loops for optional accessorizing, along with slit back pockets. They’re also made of cotton, so the class doesn’t sacrifice comfort — and cuffed pant legs are optional. Amazon reviewers say they have a “great fit”— and best of all, they’re currently on sale. Whether you’re planning to cheer on your favorite sports team like Garner, or simply want to diversify your pants collection, it’s worth grabbing a pair like hers to wear year ’round. Shop more similar styles below. Everlane The Way-High Jean Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $118 $78 Gap High-Rise Stride Khakis GAP Buy on Gap.com $80 $48 J.Crew Sailor Heritage Chino J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $98 $59 Madewell Relaxed Chino Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $98 Lee High-Rise A-LIne Crop Jean Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 Lululemon City Sleek High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants Lululemon Buy on Lululemon $128 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Mattress Topper That 70,000 Amazon Reviewers 'Can't Sleep Without' Is on Sale Today 20 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale This Weekend at Nordstrom, Amazon, and Madewell Oprah Winfrey Snacked on a Charcuterie Board in a $425 Jumpsuit, but You Can Replicate the Look Starting at $38