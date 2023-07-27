Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Face Cleanser Leaves Skin Plump and Glowing After Every Wash

And it’s on sale right now

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Photo:

Welcome to The A-List, where we review the products your favorite celebrities wear and use that we actually really love, too.

I have sensitive, rosacea-prone skin year-round, and summertime only makes my skin drier thanks to the added sun exposure. So, I’ve been incorporating more hyaluronic acid products in my routine for some much-needed moisture, and I recently got the opportunity to try one of Jennifer Garner’s go-to cleansers with it. 

The actress, who is a Neutrogena ambassador, recently told PEOPLE that the brand’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel is a staple in her nighttime routine. She called it “super gentle,” adding that “hydration is everything,” and I completely agree; I always want my skin to look smooth and supple. 

After using the formula for two months, I’ve seen significant improvement in my skin’s clarity and hydration. So it’s safe to say it’s officially earned a permanent spot in my skincare routine.  

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel, $10 (Save $4)

Neutrogena HydroBoost Hydrating Cleansing Gel Fragrance Free 7.8 fl oz

Amazon

The key ingredient in its formula is hyaluronic acid, of course, which leaves my skin glowy and plump with each wash. It has a clear, gel-like consistency that foams into a creamy lather when massaged onto the face. It’s hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, making it great for sensitive and acne-prone skin — both of which I personally deal with. 

As Garner said, hydration is key in a face wash, and this cleanser instantly restores the moisture my skin desperately needs. It also effortlessly removes makeup (even waterproof mascara!) without irritating my eyes or feeling oily. It lifts and pulls out dirt and unclogs pores, leaving me with clean and smooth skin that doesn’t feel tight (a feeling I often get with other cleansers). 

I typically cleanse twice, lathering my skin with one to two pumps each time to ensure I got every last bit of makeup removed. This also gives my skin extra time to drink up the hyaluronic acid. 

After spending lots of time lounging by the pool this summer, I now keep the bottle on my bathroom sink and take it in the shower to use for post-sunbathing. It’s great for removing SPF and revitalizing my skin if it happens to get a little too much sun. I genuinely look forward to these end-of-day showers and my foamy face-cleansing routine. 

And since Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Cleanser is currently on sale at Amazon, I’m considering stocking up on multiple bottles of it — that way, I’ll have a trusty bottle at my apartment, my parent’s house, and one in reserve for when it inevitably runs out. 

Ali Faccenda is a shopping writer who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

