Jennifer Garner’s Trusty Little Hand Mixer Is a Staple in My Kitchen, Too

I've been using it for years

By
Alex Warner
Alex Warner
Alex Warner

Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience.

Published on June 22, 2023 09:00AM EDT

Welcome to The A-List, where we review the products your favorite celebrities wear and use that we actually really love, too.

There’s something about KitchenAid appliances that bring a sense of nostalgia — for both myself and Jennifer Garner it seems. 

I have so many memories of using the Stand Mixer with my mom to make everything from delicious peanut butter dough for homemade buckeyes for Ohio State football games to delectable cream cheese frosting for Christmas sugar cookies. I’ve always dreamed of having my own one day, but since I don’t have the space for such a large countertop appliance, I’ve opted for something a little smaller from the brand: the KitchenAid Hand Mixer

My parents bought me the baby blue version of the gadget when I got my first apartment in college, and the trusty appliance has been a staple in my kitchen ever since.

Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer - KHM512, Ice Blue

Amazon

Buy It! KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer, $54.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

The Hand Mixer is essentially a compact version of the brand’s famous countertop appliance to make mixing ingredients quick and easy — without taking up too much counter or cabinet space. Mine has five speeds to choose from, though it appears the one Garner uses has nine, and it comes with two stainless steel Turbo beaters that are strategically designed to prevent batter build-up. 

It also has a swivel cord that can lock to the right or left to keep it from getting tangled up in ingredients, as well as an ejection button that you can simply press to release the beaters, which is one of my favorite features. 

One-Off Deal: A-List (Jennifer Garner) Embed

People / Alex Warner

Cleanup is a breeze since the two beaters are easy to remove from the body. I can simply pop them out, rinse them off, and toss them into the dishwasher. But most importantly, I’m a fan of the fact that it basically does all the hard work of stirring for me. I deal with frequent upper back pain, so not having to whip ingredients around in the bowl by hand has been a game changer.  

At just 2 pounds, the mixer is very lightweight and easy to hold. I’ve used it for baking sugary treats, whipping eggs, and even making my family’s famous buckeye recipe for all my friends (ah, the nostalgia). 

Garner, who is now a KitchenAid partner, uses hers pretty often in her Pretend Cooking Show on Instagram, and once even used it for the viral pumpkin cleaning hack. "When I was a kid, my friend's mom had a green [Stand Mixer] that I just coveted,” she previously told PEOPLE. “But we had a hand mixer that we used for absolutely everything, and it was a KitchenAid." 

It comes in an array of colors that can match different kitchen aesthetics. And if you really need to whip your ingredients, you might want to grab the 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer that Garner owns. (Psst… You can even save a couple bucks on both models right now!) 

Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II

Amazon

Buy It! KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater, $99.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

One day I hope to own the coveted Stand Mixer, but until that time comes, I’ve got my trusty little KitchenAid Hand Mixer for carrying on traditions in my kitchen. 

