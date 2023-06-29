Jennifer Garner, Kelly Ripa, and More Celebs Are Opting for This Practical Bag to Carry All of Their Essentials

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

Published on June 29, 2023 11:44AM EDT

When you think of a backpack, you probably think of the clunky one you carried around in grade school. But Jennifer Garner and Kelly Ripa just proved the classic hands-free carryall can be functional and stylish. 

Both celebrities were recently spotted carrying backpacks, which are especially useful for summer when we’re all running around and traveling more. In addition to being more spacious, it’s also an easy accessory to style with practically any outfit — from breezy dresses to workout clothes.

The Last Thing He Told Us star opted for a faux leather backpack with a striped button-down blouse, fitted blue jeans, and clean white sneakers, while Ripa carried a simple nylon-looking bag with a flowy floral maxi dress, a knit cardigan, and comfy sneakers. Joanna Gaines also carried a uniquely shaped bag a few months ago during a family trip in South Korea. So as you can see there are endless options, no matter your personal style.

Shop Backpacks Inspired by Celebrities

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Wearing Maxi Dresses for Summer — Shop the Trend Starting at $20

This popular backpack with more than 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon is a good place to start — and it's only $30. It has four large zippered layers and two side mesh pockets to organize items. Plus, it's made of a water-resistant fabric to keep your essentials dry.

One reviewer said it's a "good choice for a daily bag," noting that it fits their many daily belongings "with space to spare." Another person, who is a repeat customer, shared: "This is my second time purchasing this backpack. The first time it lasted me six years before I needed to get a new one."

Abshoo Water Resistant Backpack

Abshoo Classical Basic Travel Backpack

Amazon


For a trendier option, this faux leather purse can be worn as a backpack or shoulder bag. The $40 find has a slouchy silhouette with a long canvas shoulder strap. It has plenty of pockets too, including the main zipper compartment, an interior zipper pocket, and two side pockets large enough to fit a tablet. 

A five-star reviewer, who called it a “nice convertible bag,” said it’s “roomy and functional,” adding that “it's soft but sturdy.” Another person, who appreciated the anti-theft feature, added, “What really sold me is the extra strap that comes with it, so I can carry it like a purse or a backpack.”

Cluci Large Anti-Theft Leather Backpack

CLUCI Women Backpack Purse Fashion Leather Large Designer Travel Ladies College Shoulder Bags

Amazon


Backpacks are a smart and stylish investment that can easily go with everything in your summer wardrobe. Keeping scrolling to shop for more affordable, highly rated options from Amazon.  

Himawari Laptop Backpack

Himawari Laptop Travel Backpack

Amazon

Barsine Mini Convertible Leather Backpack

Barsine Women Cute Mini Leather Backpacks

Amazon

Ling Shuiwen Leather Shoulder Bag

Amazon LING SHUIWEN LSW Backpack Purse

Amazon

