When you think of a backpack, you probably think of the clunky one you carried around in grade school. But Jennifer Garner and Kelly Ripa just proved the classic hands-free carryall can be functional and stylish.

Both celebrities were recently spotted carrying backpacks, which are especially useful for summer when we’re all running around and traveling more. In addition to being more spacious, it’s also an easy accessory to style with practically any outfit — from breezy dresses to workout clothes.

The Last Thing He Told Us star opted for a faux leather backpack with a striped button-down blouse, fitted blue jeans, and clean white sneakers, while Ripa carried a simple nylon-looking bag with a flowy floral maxi dress, a knit cardigan, and comfy sneakers. Joanna Gaines also carried a uniquely shaped bag a few months ago during a family trip in South Korea. So as you can see there are endless options, no matter your personal style.

Shop Backpacks Inspired by Celebrities

This popular backpack with more than 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon is a good place to start — and it's only $30. It has four large zippered layers and two side mesh pockets to organize items. Plus, it's made of a water-resistant fabric to keep your essentials dry.

One reviewer said it's a "good choice for a daily bag," noting that it fits their many daily belongings "with space to spare." Another person, who is a repeat customer, shared: "This is my second time purchasing this backpack. The first time it lasted me six years before I needed to get a new one."

Abshoo Water Resistant Backpack

Amazon



For a trendier option, this faux leather purse can be worn as a backpack or shoulder bag. The $40 find has a slouchy silhouette with a long canvas shoulder strap. It has plenty of pockets too, including the main zipper compartment, an interior zipper pocket, and two side pockets large enough to fit a tablet.

A five-star reviewer, who called it a “nice convertible bag,” said it’s “roomy and functional,” adding that “it's soft but sturdy.” Another person, who appreciated the anti-theft feature, added, “What really sold me is the extra strap that comes with it, so I can carry it like a purse or a backpack.”

Cluci Large Anti-Theft Leather Backpack

Amazon



Backpacks are a smart and stylish investment that can easily go with everything in your summer wardrobe. Keeping scrolling to shop for more affordable, highly rated options from Amazon.

Himawari Laptop Backpack

Amazon

Barsine Mini Convertible Leather Backpack

Amazon

Ling Shuiwen Leather Shoulder Bag

Amazon

