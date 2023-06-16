Jennifer Garner Shares a Hug with Boyfriend John Miller in Sweet Photo

A source told PEOPLE earlier this year that the couple "like to date out of the spotlight" and have "a lot of fun together"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on June 16, 2023 09:22PM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB Embargo until June 16th, 2023, 6.28PM ESTJennifer Garner shares a sweet goodbye kiss with boyfriend John Miller. The couple who have been dating since 2018 are RARELY seen together were spotted laughing before sharing a long embrace and then said goodbye on Thursday afternoon.
Photo:

backgrid; getty

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are a coffee couple!

The pair shared a hug while carrying coffee cups on the street Thursday, with Garner, 51, looking athletic in a vest and leggings and Miller donning a dark T-shirt and blue jeans.

Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, and Garner first connected back in 2018, shortly before the 13 Going on 30 actress finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three kids. Miller has two children with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell.

By 2020, it seemed Garner and Miller had broken up. The following year, however, the couple appeared to be back on when they were spotted spending time together on several occasions.

backgrid

This past February, a source told PEOPLE that Garner and Miller were having "a lot of fun" together.

"They like to date out of the spotlight and often leave L.A. for weekend trips," said the source.

The source added that they got back together a year ago after taking a break from dating: "They have a very special relationship. It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families. They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together."

john miller; jennifer garner
ZUMA; Getty

Garner told PEOPLE in March 2021 that the idea of getting married again wasn't an immediate thought.

"I don't know. I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever," she said at the time. "But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it. I'm good."

Garner also told Allure in May that being publicly perceived as "so nice" makes it difficult to set boundaries.

"The problem with, 'Oh, she's so nice' is that when I have any kind of boundary, people think of it as much more than it actually is," she said. "The problem is being recognized on a day where I'm not so nice or when I have blackness in my soul."

Added Garner, "I've definitely had days where I just can't do it. I scowl at people before they can walk up to me. I'm not perfect, and I don't think I'm rude, but I'm not good at being fake. I'm an open book of a person."

