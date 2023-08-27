Jennifer Garner Can’t Stop Wearing Overalls, and Her Latest Green Ones Are Great for Between-Season Dressing

Shop similar options starting at $27

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more.

Published on August 27, 2023 12:00PM EDT

Jennifer Garner Green Overalls Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Jennifer Garner is into the overalls trend — and her latest social media post is proof. 

The Last Thing He Told Me actress recently posted a photo on Instagram, wearing a pair of green overalls while sharing “nerdy” spinach facts. This isn’t the first time the mom of two has worn the laid-back one-piece outfit. Earlier this summer, Garner wore striped overalls while tending to her outdoor garden and last year she danced around her kitchen in a denim pair.

Her most recent overalls, which appear to be these ones from Duluth Trading, caught our eye because of the fresh green color, which she wore with a crisp white tee and a matching baseball cap. The nature-inspired hue is the perfect transitional color for fall and would look good with any color palette. Blake Lively also just wore a relaxed, olive green pair.

Jennifer Garner Once Upon a Farm Green Overalls

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Overalls of all types have been trending in Hollywood, as other celebrities, like Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez, and Heidi Klum, have also been seen rocking the throwback ’90s style. Garner has shown us that this trend is not only practical for a day of gardening, but that you can also style them for going out to lunch or running errands. 

We found some other similar options that you could slip into your closet for a quick and easy-to-throw-on outfit every day.

Shop Green Bib Overalls Inspired By Jennifer Garner

Nirovien Vintage Sleeveless Romper with Bib Pocket

Amazon Nirovien Womens Overalls Vintage Sleeveless Rompers Adjustable

Amazon

If you’re looking for overalls that will still work in warmer weather, this vintage style from Amazon is for you. The $33 find features a slouchy silhouette that cuts off at the thigh. Pair them with a simple T-shirt or crop top, like Garner, and you have an easy outfit for all your outdoor adventures.

Free People We The Free Ziggy Denim Overalls

Free People We The Free Ziggy Denim Overalls

Free People 

For a deeper shade of green, opt for these slouchy denim overalls from Free People. The everyday staple features a roomy, straight-leg design with oversized pockets in distressed denim. The under $100 find has hundreds of reviews on the brand’s site. One person called them “the most comfortable overalls ever,” while another said, “I have three pairs… they are so comfortable and cute.”

Keep scrolling for even more green bib overalls inspired by Jennifer Garner that will transition your wardrobe from summer to fall.

Flygo Cotton Bib Overalls with Pockets

Amazon Flygo Women's Cotton Bib Overalls Loose Fit Wide Leg Jumpsuits Casual Rompers with Pockets

Amazon

Dickies Relaxed Fit Bib Overalls

Amazon Dickies womens Women's Relaxed Fit Bib Overalls

Amazon

Nfsion Spaghetti Strap Baggy Overalls with Pockets

Amazon Nfsion Women's Casual Summer Jumpsuits Sleeveless Loose Adjustbale

Amazon

Prettygarden Bib Overalls with Pockets

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Bib Overalls Casual Summer Sleeveless

Amazon

