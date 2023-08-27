Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Garner Can’t Stop Wearing Overalls, and Her Latest Green Ones Are Great for Between-Season Dressing Shop similar options starting at $27 By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 27, 2023 12:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images There’s no doubt that Jennifer Garner is into the overalls trend — and her latest social media post is proof. The Last Thing He Told Me actress recently posted a photo on Instagram, wearing a pair of green overalls while sharing “nerdy” spinach facts. This isn’t the first time the mom of two has worn the laid-back one-piece outfit. Earlier this summer, Garner wore striped overalls while tending to her outdoor garden and last year she danced around her kitchen in a denim pair. Her most recent overalls, which appear to be these ones from Duluth Trading, caught our eye because of the fresh green color, which she wore with a crisp white tee and a matching baseball cap. The nature-inspired hue is the perfect transitional color for fall and would look good with any color palette. Blake Lively also just wore a relaxed, olive green pair. Jennifer Garner/Instagram Overalls of all types have been trending in Hollywood, as other celebrities, like Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez, and Heidi Klum, have also been seen rocking the throwback ’90s style. Garner has shown us that this trend is not only practical for a day of gardening, but that you can also style them for going out to lunch or running errands. We found some other similar options that you could slip into your closet for a quick and easy-to-throw-on outfit every day. Shop Green Bib Overalls Inspired By Jennifer Garner Flygo Cotton Bib Overalls with Pockets, $26.98; amazon.com Dickies Relaxed Fit Bib Overalls, $59.99; amazon.com Nfsion Spaghetti Strap Baggy Overalls with Pockets, $26.99; amazon.com Free People We The Free Ziggy Denim Overalls, $98; freepeople.com Nirovien Vintage Sleeveless Romper with Bib Pocket, $32.99; amazon.com Prettygarden Bib Overalls with Pockets, $45.99; amazon.com Hilary Duff’s Lightweight Jacket Is Ideal for Between-Season Dressing, and Similar Styles Start at $30 Nirovien Vintage Sleeveless Romper with Bib Pocket Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 If you’re looking for overalls that will still work in warmer weather, this vintage style from Amazon is for you. The $33 find features a slouchy silhouette that cuts off at the thigh. Pair them with a simple T-shirt or crop top, like Garner, and you have an easy outfit for all your outdoor adventures. Free People We The Free Ziggy Denim Overalls Free People Buy on Freepeople.com $98 For a deeper shade of green, opt for these slouchy denim overalls from Free People. The everyday staple features a roomy, straight-leg design with oversized pockets in distressed denim. The under $100 find has hundreds of reviews on the brand’s site. One person called them “the most comfortable overalls ever,” while another said, “I have three pairs… they are so comfortable and cute.” Keep scrolling for even more green bib overalls inspired by Jennifer Garner that will transition your wardrobe from summer to fall. Flygo Cotton Bib Overalls with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 Dickies Relaxed Fit Bib Overalls Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 Nfsion Spaghetti Strap Baggy Overalls with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 Prettygarden Bib Overalls with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Yankee Candle That 'Smells Like Fall’ Is on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon Rory Gilmore’s Y2K Sweater Is Having a Resurgence — and These Similar Styles Start at $36 9 Amazon Deals on Cat Toys for Endless Entertainment — All Under $32