Jennifer Garner Ends Father's Day Post with Subtle Message to Ex Ben Affleck

The '13 Going On 30' actress honored her ex-husband, as well as her own father, on Father's Day

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 20, 2023 10:52AM EDT
Jennifer Garner's father's day instagram post
Photo:

Instagram/jennifer.garner; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Jennifer Garner is sharing the love for her ex-husband in honor of Father's Day.

On Sunday, the star, 51, posted on Instagram in celebration of all the dads in her life. Sharing a photo of herself and her parents, Garner penned a sweet tribute that included a shoutout to ex-husband Ben Affleck, 50.

"Happy Father's Day to the best to ever do the job," she began. "(Jeans in church 😬 — I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn't 🙏). We love you, Dad. X"

"PS Shout out to BGA — no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father's Day, Ben! X."

Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three kids: Samuel, 10, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 17.

The couple are famously private parents and have worked hard to keep their kids out of the spotlight. Garner has also been outspoken about her decision to keep her kids off social media, saying she doesn't "see anything positive" for them in it.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2021, Garner told the outlet how she navigated negative press attention surrounding her family by being upfront and communicative with her kids.

"When they were smaller and there were things out there that were shocking, my request to them was always, 'Let Dad and I talk you through whatever it is,' " she explained. "I'd tell them, 'If you see an image on the front of a magazine, I'll look at it with you and we'll process all the scary feelings that come up together.' "

Ben Affleck Spends Christmas with Ex Jennifer Garner and Kids as He Continues Treatment

For his part, Affleck told the Los Angeles Times in January 2022 that he worried about how his kids would handle his public perception, explaining that he paid little mind to the media attention surrounding him until his children began to see it.

"I got to a place where [the public perception] was so different from who I am that I just stopped reading and stopped caring," he said. "But then, as my kids got older and started seeing the Internet themselves, that's the difficult part."

"Even the 'Sad Affleck' meme — that was funny to me," he said. "I mean, there's nobody who hasn't felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, 'Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?' That's really tough."

In April 2023, Garner explained to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today why her kids don't have social media.

"I just said to my kids, 'Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we'll have the conversation,' " she said. "My eldest is grateful. We'll see. I mean, it's a long haul. I have a couple more to go, so just knock on wood. We'll see if I really hang in there."

